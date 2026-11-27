Schroder ETFs ICAV / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Schroder ETFs ICAV: Publication of the Semi-Annual Report for Switzerland



27-Nov-2026 / 16:40 GMT/BST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 Listing Regulation

Luxembourg, 27 November 2026

Publication of the Semi-Annual Report for Switzerland

Schroder ETFs ICAV, an issuer of ETF Funds listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, has published its semi-annual financial report for the period ending 30 September 2026.

The financial report is available at the following link .