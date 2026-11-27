NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / On November 20, 2026, Vesicor Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ("Vesicor" or the "Company"), an early development stage biotechnology company focused on the development of p53-based cancer therapeutics delivered via precision-engineered microvesicles, announced the closing of its previously announced business combination with Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq:BKHA) ("Black Hawk"). The transaction was approved by Black Hawk's shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on October 13, 2026 and closed on November 19, 2026. In connection with the closing, Black Hawk domesticated from the Cayman Islands to Delaware and changed its name to Vesicor Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "VESI" on November 23, 2026.

Vesicor will be led by Michael Tolentino, MD, Chief Executive Officer; Luo Feng, PhD, Founder, Director and Chief Scientific Officer; Mitch Creem, MHA, Chief Financial Officer; and Warren Hosseinion, Jr., Chief Operating Officer. The Company's Board of Directors consists of Warren Hosseinion, Sr., MD (Chairman), Luo Feng, PhD, Oded Levy, Frederick Woodruff Field and Qi Ouyang.

"Closing this transaction gives Vesicor access to the public markets at the point where the Company needs it most, as we prepare to begin IND-enabling studies for ecm-RV/p53," said Warren Hosseinion, Sr., MD, Chairman of the Board. "I want to thank our shareholders and the Vesicor team for the work that brought us here. Our focus now is execution."

"I founded Vesicor in 2008 with the goal of developing p53-based cancer therapeutics using precision-engineered microvesicles," said Luo Feng, PhD, Founder, Director and Chief Scientific Officer. "ecm-RV/p53 reflects many years of research, and we are focused on building on that foundation as we seek to advance the program toward clinical evaluation."

"Our priority as a public company is clear: advance ecm-RV/p53 through IND-enabling studies and toward an IND submission to the FDA," said Michael Tolentino, MD, Chief Executive Officer. "We have a defined goal, an experienced team and a board that has the skills to advance the priorities of the Company. We look forward to reporting our progress to shareholders."

Advisors

Celine & Partners, P.L.L.C. and Ogier Global (Cayman) Limited served as legal counsel to Black Hawk. D. Boral Capital LLC served as the capital markets advisor to Black Hawk. PW Richter PLC, Winston Taylor LLP, and Shartsis Friese LLP served as legal counsel to Vesicor.

About Vesicor Therapeutics

Vesicor Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is an early development stage biotechnology company focused on the development of p53-based cancer therapeutics delivered via precision-engineered microvesicles. The Company's product candidate, ecm-RV/p53, is being advanced toward IND-enabling studies and an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Founded in 2008, Vesicor is headquartered in San Gabriel, California. For more information, visit [www.vesicor.com].

About Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation was a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Black Hawk completed its initial public offering in March 2024 and its ordinary shares, rights and units were listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BKHA," "BKHAR" and "BKHAU."

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected trading of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq, the Company's plans to conduct preclinical and IND-enabling studies and to submit an IND for ecm-RV/p53, the potential approval of the Company's sole product candidate, the therapeutic potential of ecm-RV/p53, and the Company's strategy, plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the Company has not commenced preclinical and IND-enabling studies or filed an IND, and may not receive regulatory approval for clinical trials for ecm-RV/p53; ecm-RV/p53 is the Company's sole product candidate; uncertainty regarding the outcomes of any preclinical studies or clinical trials; the Company's need for additional capital; the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by Black Hawk with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 22, 2026 and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-served-as-capital-markets-advisor-for-black-hawk-ac-1404994