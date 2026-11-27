Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("Neural" or the "Company") announces that it anticipates being unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2026, the related management's discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certificates (collectively, the "Required Filings") by the prescribed filing deadline of November 30, 2026.

The anticipated delay is primarily attributable to additional accounting, financial reporting and audit work associated with the Company's acquisition of a 30.75% interest in CWE European Holdings Inc. ("CWE"). As a minority investor with significant influence but without control of CWE, the Company relies on CWE's management and financial reporting personnel for the timely delivery of financial information and supporting documentation. CWE's operations are principally conducted through subsidiaries in Germany, and differences in time zones, accounting systems and personnel availability have contributed to delays in obtaining, reconciling and reviewing the information required to account for the investment. CWE's management and financial reporting personnel continue to cooperate with the Company. The change of auditors during the financial year and changes in financial reporting personnel have also contributed to the timing of the annual reporting process. Management had expected to meet the filing deadline but, following a review of the outstanding work, concluded that the deadline was unlikely to be met.

The Company's auditors, Kreston GTA LLP, have commenced audit fieldwork. The Company has substantially completed its standalone financial reporting work and provided most of the information requested to date. Management is working closely with CWE and the auditors to complete the outstanding work and currently expects to make the Required Filings on or before December 31, 2026. The Company will file the Required Filings as soon as they are available. The completion date is an estimate and remains subject to the resolution of outstanding matters and completion of the audit. As a contingency, the Company is requesting that the principal regulator allow until January 29, 2027, if required.

The Company has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission, as its principal regulator, for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") pursuant to National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), as an alternative to a failure-to-file cease trade order against the Company. The MCTO, if granted on the terms requested, would restrict trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO but would not generally prevent other shareholders from trading in the Company's securities. There is no assurance that the MCTO will be granted. If the MCTO is not granted and the Required Filings are not completed by the prescribed deadline, the applicable securities regulators may issue a failure-to-file cease trade order.

In support of the MCTO application, Northern Star Capital Inc., a shareholder controlled by the Company's CFO, has undertaken to advance up to $25,000 to the Company to fund outstanding audit fees, related filing costs and essential operating expenditures during the requested remediation period. The undertaking is conditional upon confirmation from staff of the Ontario Securities Commission that staff is otherwise prepared to recommend issuance of the MCTO, subject to confirmation of funding. The requisite funds would be advanced prior to issuance of the MCTO. No funds have been received pursuant to this undertaking as at the date of this release.

The Company intends to satisfy the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 for so long as it remains in default, including the issuance of biweekly default status reports in the form of news releases. The Company's directors and officers are subject to a trading blackout and will remain so throughout the default period, subject to the applicable policy and regulatory restrictions. The Company is not subject to any bankruptcy, insolvency or receivership proceedings. Other than the matters disclosed herein, there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Neural Therapeutics Inc.

Neural Therapeutics is an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on developing therapeutic drugs for mental health conditions related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. In August 2025, Neural completed the first stage of its investment in CWE, acquiring a 30.75% ownership interest in the company, which operates the Hanf.com retail and e-commerce business in Germany.

About CWE European Holdings Inc.

CWE, through its subsidiaries in Germany, operates the Hanf.com brand, including a network of specialty retail stores, e-commerce operations and a growing B2B business focused on CBD products, related wellness goods and accessories. Hanf.com operates 17 stores across Germany, including 15 company-owned locations and two franchised locations. Its operations are principally located in Germany, with a significant presence in Bavaria.

For further information

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the expected timing of the Required Filings, the completion of the audit and outstanding CWE-related work, the requested MCTO, the conditional funding undertaking and the Company's intention to comply with the alternative information guidelines. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the timely availability and reliability of financial information, continued cooperation of CWE and the auditors, availability of resources, fulfilment of the conditions to the funding undertaking and completion of audit procedures. Actual outcomes may differ materially as a result of delays in obtaining information, additional accounting or audit requirements, funding constraints, the failure to satisfy the conditions to the funding undertaking, regulatory decisions and other risks described in the Company's public filings. There is no assurance that the Required Filings will be completed by the anticipated date or that an MCTO will be granted. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider, as defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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