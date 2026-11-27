At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Zeff Reeves, Managing Director of Tesoro Gold (ASX: TSO, OTCQX: TSORF, FSE: 5DF), about the El Zorro gold project in Chile. Zeff explains how Tesoro locked down an entire belt hosting the first intrusion-related gold system discovered in Chile. The Ternera deposit lies just 13 kilometres from the Pacific coast at around 600 metres above sea level, with power, water and infrastructure in the region and mostly renewable grid power. The maiden ore reserve of 1.28 million ounces supports more than 13 years of production at 3 million tonnes per annum. At US$3,500 gold, the pre-feasibility study shows a post-tax NPV of just under US$1 billion, an IRR of around 57%, about 110,000 ounces per year over the first nine years and an all-in sustaining cost of around US$1,550 per ounce, with upfront capital of about US$275 million and no royalties. Further topics are the definitive feasibility study due in December, the permit application planned for February, a A$40 million placement split between engineering, permitting and exploration, around A$50 million in cash, and drilling at Ternera extensions, Drone Hill and other district targets. TesoroGold TSO Gold Chile ElZorro GoldMining ZeffReeves CommodityTV Company overview: Tesoro Gold Ltd. ? https://tesorogold.com.au/ ISIN: AU0000077208, WKN: A2PZG5, FRA: 5D7.F, ASX: TSO More videos about Tesoro Gold Ltd. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/tesoro-gold-ltd/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Development Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/