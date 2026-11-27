Regulatory News:

On June 6, 2025, Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announced that it had signed a put option agreement relating to the acquisition of all the shares in A.R.F., Flamme Environnement and Flamme Assainissement, which together comprise Flamme Group. Clearance from the French Competition Authority was one of the conditions precedent to completion of the acquisition.

By a decision dated November 27, 2026, the French Competition Authority cleared Séché Environnement's acquisition of Flamme Group, subject to commitments. The French Competition Authority's press release is available here.

This marks a further step in the proposed transaction. Discussions between the parties are ongoing regarding the terms and conditions of the transaction, in particular to take account of the commitments given.

Upcoming Events

Consolidated results as of December 31, 2026: March 15, 2027, after market close.

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a leading player in waste management-including the most complex and hazardous types-and environmental services, particularly in the event of environmental emergencies. Thanks to its expertise in creating circular economy loops, decarbonization, and hazard management, as well as its cutting-edge technologies developed by its R&D department, Séché Environnement has been contributing for nearly 40 years to the ecological transition of industries and regions, as well as to the protection of life. As a French family-owned industrial group, Séché Environnement supports its customers through its subsidiaries located in 9 strategic countries and more than 120 locations worldwide, including approximately 50 industrial sites in France. With a workforce of approximately 7,400 employees, including about 3,000 in France, Séché Environnement generated €1,152 million in revenue in 2025, with approximately 36% coming from international operations.

Séché Environnement has been listed on Euronext's Eurolist (Compartment B) since November 27, 1997. The stock is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40, and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indices. ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP.FP Reuters: CCHE.PA

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements represent either trends or objectives as of the date of this press release and should not be construed as forecasts of earnings or any other performance indicators. By its very nature, this information is subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results and developments to differ significantly from the trends and objectives stated. These risks include those described in the Company's Universal Registration Document available on its website (www.groupe-seche.com

This information therefore does not reflect the Company's future performance, which may differ significantly, and no guarantee can be given regarding the realization of these forward-looking statements.

The Company makes no commitment to updating this information. More complete information about the Company can be obtained on its website (www.groupe-seche.com

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in any jurisdiction, including the United States. The distribution of this press release may be subject to laws and regulations in effect in France or abroad. People in possession of this press release must familiarize themselves with these restrictions and comply with them.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261127015140/en/

Contacts:

SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT



Analyst Investor Relations

Manuel ANDERSEN Medeia ULUGBEK-KYZY

Head of Investor Relations Investor Relations

m.andersen@groupe-seche.com m.ulkugbekkyzy@groupe-seche.com

+33 (0)1 53 21 53 60 +33 (0)1 53 21 53 89



Media Relations

Anna JAEGY

Head of Communications

a.jaegy@groupe-seche.com

+33 (0)1 53 21 53 53