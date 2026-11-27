At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Jean-Paul Tsotsos, CEO of Chesapeake Gold (TSXV: CKG, OTCQX: CHPGF), about the company's three assets in Mexico and its proprietary heap oxidation technology. Jean-Paul explains why Metates in Durango is one of the world's largest undeveloped gold-silver deposits and how Chesapeake's heap oxidation technology is designed to unlock gold and silver trapped in sulfides. The latest Phase III testwork halved the oxidation time while reaching around 70% gold and 60% silver recovery, which could bring first gold forward and lower both capital and operating costs. Compared with conventional POX, roasting or BIOX routes, the technology needs about a tenth of the water, a third of the energy and produces about a fifth of the greenhouse gas emissions, without a tailings facility. Three third-party mines are already testing the process in the lab. Further topics are the newly started 5,000-metre drill program at the Lucy gold discovery in Sinaloa, the path to a pre-feasibility study at Metates and about C$25 million in cash with Eric Sprott as a major shareholder. ChesapeakeGold CKG Gold Silver Mexico Metates HeapLeach JeanPaulTsotsos CommodityTV Company overview: Chesapeake Gold Corp. ? https://www.chesapeakegold.com/ ISIN: CA1651841027, WKN: 692606, FRA: CKG.F, TSXV: CKG.V More videos about Chesapeake Gold Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/chesapeake-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Interview Exploration Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/