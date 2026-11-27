Product Air published a winter backup power guide for Western Washington homeowners with heat pumps after completing the first startup of a standby generator at an Arlington home.

Marysville, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Product Air Heating, Cooling, and Electric has published a winter backup power guide for Western Washington homeowners following an Arlington project in which its crew brought a residential standby generator into service for the first time. The generator had been in place since the home was built in 2018.





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When Product Air arrived on July 27, the Generac unit was on its concrete pad and the automatic transfer switch was in place. The generator still lacked two connections needed to operate. No wiring ran between the transfer switch and the generator, and the unit had no gas connection.

The crew ran approximately 50 feet of wiring, connected the gas piping, and programmed and tested the generator. The technicians also changed the oil, completed battery work, and registered the unit. Product Air's records show that the crew arrived at 8 a.m. and finished at noon on July 27, 2026. The work was completed that day. Product Air published its Arlington project report on Oct. 15.

The company's new guide addresses a question specific to homes with heat pumps: whether the heating equipment will start on backup power and continue delivering heat after the home switches off utility power. Serg Nikolin, Product Air's co-founder and an HVAC technician, wrote 'Keeping Your Heat Pump Running During Winter Power Outages'. The guide is available on Product Air's website.

About Product Air Heating, Cooling, and Electric

Product Air Heating, Cooling, and Electric provides residential heating, cooling and electrical services in Western Washington, including heat pump and standby generator installation.

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