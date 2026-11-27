London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Phi, the values-based social platform operated by The Buddyhood Platforms, is moving from its beta phase towards wider marketing and community growth after donating more than £3,000 to charitable causes during its first year.

The platform is built around the idea that online activity can lead to action outside social media. Members identify issues that matter to them, vote around shared values and support charities connected to those concerns.

During its first year, community choices reflected events unfolding beyond the platform. Water scarcity and climate concerns drove support for WaterAid and Friends of the Earth, while conflict and humanitarian emergencies led members to back Doctors Without Borders, Oxfam and other organisations.

Mental health became another recurring concern. Mental Health Innovations and Samaritans were among the organisations selected by members as discussions responded to distressing news, economic uncertainty and concerns about young people's wellbeing.

Harleen Ahluwalia-Cook, Director of The Buddyhood Platforms, said, "Phi was created around a simple question: what if the things people care about online could lead to something tangible offline? The first year has shown us that communities can respond to current events in small but meaningful ways when they are given a clear route to act."

Phi describes that activity as a form of micro-advocacy. Rather than requiring users to organise large campaigns, the platform allows community sentiment around values and current issues to influence charitable support.

The company's records show those priorities changing as events changed. Environmental concerns dominated several months, humanitarian crises pushed healthcare and relief organisations forward, and debates around violence, equality and mental health shaped later community choices.

Andrew Ahluwalia-Cook, Director of The Buddyhood Platforms, said, "People see something happening in the world, talk about what matters to them and then have a way to turn that concern into action. The donations matter, but the wider learning for us is that digital communities can help people practise advocacy in ways that feel accessible."

Phi is now moving beyond beta with plans for broader marketing and community development while retaining its values-based voting and charitable giving model.

About Phi

Phi is a values-based social network operated by The Buddyhood Platforms. The platform allows members to share issues they consider important, engage through moderated features and participate in a model through which community preferences can contribute to charitable giving.

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