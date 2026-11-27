World Tennis and Generali seal new expanded partnership to power global participation

Targeting global player growth of +20 million by 2035

Goal to introduce tennis to over 1 million young people annually

BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Tennis and Generali have signed a new and amplified multi-year partnership to expand the global growth of tennis and build more active communities worldwide.

The deal enhances the collaboration between the organisations, following the announcement of Generali's landmark Davis Cup presenting partnership in September.

The expanded agreement will bring significant investment into flagship World Tennis programmes that empower people to enjoy the sport from the Junior Tennis Initiative to the Masters Tour, as well as national tennis infrastructure, coach development, mass participation and new grassroots initiatives.

The partnership is built on a shared belief in the power of physical activity to improve lives and support longevity while concretely helping to build towards World Tennis' global participation growth target of +20 million tennis players by 2035.*

Generali has strong foundations in supporting active lifestyles across tennis, running, football and winter sports. In tennis this includes title sponsorship of the Generali Open in Kitzbühel and a partnership with Dominic Thiem in Austria, sponsorship of the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters event and partnerships with the Real Federación Española de Tenis (RFET) and Deutsche Tennis Bund (DTB), as well as the global presenting partnership with Davis Cup announced in September.

In line with Generali's Lifetime Partner proposition, the Group strongly believes that people who are more active and more connected live healthier, happier and more fulfilling lives. Generali's targeted sports partnerships allow the Group to bring this belief to life, creating opportunities for people to move more by removing barriers to participation and encouraging healthier lifestyles. This also brings people together, creating meaningful connections and strengthening communities through shared experiences, ultimately helping everyone live better everywhere the Group operates.

The partnership with World Tennis will support a range of grassroots initiatives, building on World Tennis' existing programmes, Junior and Masters initiatives, as well as developing new ones, all delivered in collaboration with World Tennis' vast global network of 214 member National Associations with the goal to make the sport more accessible and increase participation across ages supporting longevity, health, wellbeing and connections within communities.

*Based on projected growth from 106 million players in 2024 (reported in Global Tennis Data Report) and current trajectory towards World Tennis participation target of 140 million players by 2035.

Initial overview of relevant programmes

1)Generali World Tennis Masters Tour

A truly global tennis community of over 42,000 players competing in over 650 events per year in 75 countries - including the prestigious World Team and Individual Championships. The focus is on providing opportunities for players aged 30-100. Through this partnership, World Tennis is targeting a 10% increase in tournaments and players in 2027 and further growth from 2028 onwards.

2)Generali Junior Tennis Initiative

Through World Tennis' global network of National Associations, 131 countries are currently supported through the Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI). The JTI provides young people with their first opportunity to experience tennis through schools, clubs and local communities. Together with Generali, World Tennis will expand the influence of the JTI in more countries in 2027, with a goal to introduce tennis to over one-million young people annually.

3)Generali Coaches For Life

Support for and access to coach education programmes and scholarships that empower the mentors behind every player.

4)Generali World Tennis Activation

Mass participation initiatives in key Generali markets through the February and September Davis Cup by Generali ties; turning the prestigious global event into a local engagement opportunity.

5)Generali Rally Together Fund

Ringfenced funding for investment into new tennis facilities, infrastructure and national training centres across the world.

Ross Hutchins, World Tennis Chief Executive, said: "We are proud to deepen our collaboration with Generali, which is based on shared core values and a belief in the power of physical activity. Our Davis Cup partnership already allows meaningful engagement with local communities and nations across the world. This expanded new agreement will further empower our flagship programmes that support people to access our sport and its proven health benefits regardless of age, gender or background. Generali strongly believes in the potential of those programmes in line with their commitment to support physical wellbeing to strengthen connection and belonging in communities.

"When we became World Tennis this year, we stated our mission: to create a world of opportunities through tennis both on and off the court. We know that tennis can build stronger communities and allows people to live healthier, happier, longer lives worldwide. Now we have the chance to further harness that power as we build towards our target of 20 million new players by 2035."

Generali Group CEO, Philippe Donnet, said: "As a Lifetime Partner, Generali is committed to helping people build a more secure and sustainable future by supporting initiatives that enhance wellbeing and strengthen communities. Sponsorships play an important role in this commitment, providing meaningful opportunities to connect with people through shared passions and experiences. Among the many sports we support, tennis stands out for its universal appeal, strong values and positive impact on physical and mental wellbeing across all generations.

"The new and expanded partnership with World Tennis marks an important step in combining our support for high level competitions with grassroots initiatives that create opportunities for many more people to play, connect and thrive through sport. Together with World Tennis, we look forward to helping grow the game and contributing to healthier, more connected communities that can live better, and longer lives."

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