Lifelong collector and technology entrepreneur brings more than 20 years of business-building experience to an industry ready for change.

CEDARBURG, WI / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Entrepreneur and lifelong trading card collector Ty Morse is setting his sights on shaking up the trading card grading industry as co-founder and CEO of White Whale Grading, a bold new AI-powered company offering faster, more affordable and more transparent professional card grading.

But Morse's latest venture started with something far simpler: a conversation between three good friends about trading cards.

Morse, who still owns the cards he collected as a kid, was talking with fellow collectors Jamey Commons and Tony DeRosa when the subject turned to professional card grading. Commons and DeRosa had been running live card shows and were frustrated by the high costs and lengthy turnaround times involved in getting their cards graded.

Morse couldn't believe what he was hearing.

"I knew the collecting side of the hobby, but grading was relatively new to me," he recalled. "When Jamey and Tony told me what they were paying and how long they were waiting, I started asking questions. Why does grading cost so much? Why should it take weeks or months? And why can't technology make the whole process dramatically better?"

Then came the question that changed everything.

"Well, why don't we start our own grading company?"

Today, White Whale Grading offers a 14-day turnaround from the time a collector's card arrives, affordable pricing, free subgrades and detailed digital reports showing collectors how their cards were evaluated.

As the company's co-founder and CEO, Morse has been directly involved in developing its technology, business strategy and day-to-day operations from the beginning.

Three Friends, One Big Idea

What makes White Whale different, Morse believes, is the combination of experience behind it.

Jamey and Tony understand the trading card business from the inside. Morse brings more than two decades of experience building businesses, many involving technology, automation and simply finding smarter ways to get things done.

"No way I was going to accept that grading had to be so expensive or take forever just because that's how it's been done," Morse said. "Jamey and Tony were living with the problems. I looked at those same problems and saw an opportunity to do something about them."

That meant questioning practically everything about traditional grading, from the moment a collector submits a card to the day it arrives back in a protective slab.

"Every unnecessary step adds time and expense," Morse explained. "If we can eliminate those steps, use technology to improve consistency and still deliver a first-class grading experience, why shouldn't collectors get their cards back faster and pay less?"

Putting Artificial Intelligence to Work

Morse explains that at the heart of White Whale Grading is its proprietary XRT AI Vision technology, which combines high-resolution 2D and 3D imaging with artificial intelligence to examine a card's centering, corners, edges and surfaces.

"Rather than relying entirely on human judgment, the system uses standardized grading criteria to help produce more consistent, objective evaluations," he added.

But there's another problem Morse wants to solve: collectors often receive a grade without fully understanding how it was determined.

"White Whale addresses that with four free subgrades and a permanent digital grading report, accessible through a QR code that provides a detailed record of the card's evaluation," he said.

He points out that each graded card is sealed in a tamper-evident, ultrasonically welded protective slab, with a unique certification number that can be verified online. The company also offers streamlined online submissions and volume discounts.

"Artificial intelligence isn't just about putting a number on a card," Morse said. "It's about giving collectors more information, taking some of the guesswork out of grading and making the entire process faster, more consistent and transparent."

Just as important, he wants to make professional grading practical for people who previously couldn't justify the cost.

"Think about a kid who has a favorite card, someone who discovers a box of childhood cards in the attic, or a dealer who needs hundreds of cards graded," he said. "Why shouldn't all of them have access to professional grading at a price that makes sense? That's the opportunity that really excites me."

Not His First Time Challenging the Status Quo

Morse knows something about spotting opportunities and turning them into businesses.

He co-founded Songwhale, a technology company that pioneered interactive mobile experiences connecting fans with musicians, entertainment venues and sports organizations.

He's also CEO of Kessel Media Group, a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer business operation that develops, launches, operates and scales consumer product businesses.

His work has attracted coverage from The New York Times, Forbes, Wired, NPR, PBS and the Discovery Channel. But Morse says one of the most valuable lessons he's learned has little to do with recognition.

"A great idea is only the beginning," said Morse, a two-time Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist. "I've seen plenty of great ideas fail because the people behind them couldn't deliver. You need the right team, the right systems and a commitment to doing what you say you're going to do."

He's bringing that philosophy to White Whale by making professional card grading more accessible to everyday collectors.

Longer term, he envisions White Whale growing beyond grading into a broader technology platform for collectible authentication, evaluation and documentation.

Earning Trust, One Card at a Time

Morse recognizes that established grading companies have spent years building their reputations. And when collectors send valuable or sentimental cards to a grading service, trust is everything.

"We're not asking people to trust us because of my résumé or because we have some impressive technology," he said. "Trust has to be earned. That means treating every card with extraordinary care, giving collectors clear answers, delivering on our promises and standing behind our work."

For a man who's spent much of his career finding better ways to do things, White Whale Grading is an opportunity to combine business with a childhood passion.

"I've always loved collecting cards," Morse said. "Now I have a chance to help make the hobby better for everyone who shares that passion. That's something I'm really proud to be part of."

For more information, visit WhiteWhaleGrading.ai or email: collabs@whitewhalegrading.ai

About the Company

White Whale Grading was founded by passionate collectors who believe the joy of collecting should never be overshadowed by the cost, complexity, or uncertainty of card grading. By combining advanced AI-powered technology with affordable pricing, fast turnaround times, and transparent grading, we're making the hobby more accessible while putting collectors first.

SOURCE: White Whale Grading

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/serial-entrepreneur-ty-morse-sets-his-sights-on-disrupting-the-tra-1261150