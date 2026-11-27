New service pairs in-depth evaluations with a one-on-one feedback session and a personalized plan for clients ages 14 and older.

CEDARBURG, WI / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Claricove, a new virtual ADHD testing company founded by Tara Morse, LCSW, has launched to help adults and teens ages 14 and older in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin get clear answers about what's getting in their way. Clients complete an in-depth evaluation from home, meet one-on-one with a specialist to review their results, and leave with a personalized plan for next steps.

For Morse, a licensed clinical social worker with 18 years in outpatient mental health and the founder of 3Rivers Therapists, the idea started at home. When her son needed an ADHD evaluation, the family faced a long waitlist, and he spent hours testing in an office he didn't like.

"We waited a long time to get in," Morse said. "Then my son spent hours in an office he really didn't like being in. I kept thinking, there has to be a better way to do this."

She saw the other side of testing through her brother, who struggled for years with challenges he couldn't explain. He wasn't evaluated for ADHD until his 30s. Getting answers helped him move forward, and today he's thriving as a father and in his career.

"Seeing my brother get answers in his 30s, and what he did with them, is a big reason I built Claricove," Morse said.

Claricove arrives as public awareness of ADHD is at an all-time high. According to 2023 CDC survey data, about 15.5 million U.S. adults have been diagnosed with ADHD, and a 2024 national survey commissioned by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that one in four American adults suspects they may have undiagnosed ADHD.

"A lot of people are taking quick online ADHD screeners," Morse said. "They walk away with a score and more questions. We want people to walk away with real answers and a plan. That's what our guiding principle is all about: 'Beyond the Diagnosis.'"

Many Claricove clients describe the same frustrations: procrastinating, forgetting things, misplacing keys, starting projects they don't finish, running late, getting distracted easily, making careless mistakes, or struggling in relationships. Some simply feel stuck and don't know why.

"Everyone loses their keys sometimes. That doesn't mean you have ADHD," Morse said. "We look at how often it's happening, how much it's affecting your life, and what else could be going on."

That "what else" matters. Anxiety, depression, chronic stress, poor sleep and hormonal changes, including perimenopause, can cause symptoms that look like ADHD or make existing ADHD harder to manage. Claricove's evaluation looks at whether a person's struggles point to ADHD, another concern, or a combination of factors.

"Sometimes the answer is ADHD. Sometimes it's something else, or a mix of things," Morse said. "Either way, you should know what's going on and what to do about it."

How it works

Virtual intake (60 minutes). An ADHD Assessment Specialist learns about the client's history, current challenges, concerns and goals.

An ADHD Assessment Specialist learns about the client's history, current challenges, concerns and goals. Online assessments (about 2-3 hours, from home). Assessments cover attention, executive functioning, personality and other factors that may be contributing.

Assessments cover attention, executive functioning, personality and other factors that may be contributing. Detailed report. Claricove's clinical team pulls everything together into a written report explaining what they found, what it may mean and recommended next steps.

Claricove's clinical team pulls everything together into a written report explaining what they found, what it may mean and recommended next steps. Feedback session (60 minutes). The client meets virtually with an Assessment Specialist to go through the results, ask questions and leave with a personalized plan, including referrals when appropriate.

"You don't just get a report in your inbox," Morse said. "We sit down with you, go through it, answer your questions, and give you a plan you can actually use."

Clients are encouraged to share their report with their doctor or other providers to guide treatment conversations, further evaluation or referrals.

"A report isn't the finish line," Morse said. "It's the starting point for getting the right help."

Claricove can be especially helpful for women in their late 30s through their 50s who are dealing with brain fog, mood changes, trouble concentrating, or difficulties at work or in relationships. These symptoms are often blamed on stress, aging or menopause, but they may also be linked to ADHD that was never recognized, or a combination of factors.

"A lot of women I talk to feel stuck," Morse said. "They know something's off. They've been working around it for years, and the workarounds aren't working anymore."

Morse also draws on longstanding relationships with therapists, medication management providers, coaches and wellness professionals, so clients can be connected to the right support after their evaluation. Clients can typically get started without a waitlist.

"Whether it's ADHD or something else, I want people to leave knowing what's going on and what to do next," Morse said.

For more information or to schedule an evaluation, visit www.claricove.com or email: hello@claricove.com.

SOURCE: Claricove

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/claricove-launches-virtual-adhd-testing-for-adults-and-teens-in-pennsylvania-and-wisconsi-1256065