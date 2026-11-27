Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Athos Metals Corp. (TSXV: ATHO) ("Athos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 23, 2026, it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 6,666,668 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.20 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" (each as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)). The Company will renounce such expenditures to subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026, in an aggregate amount equal to the gross proceeds of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid Castlewood Capital Corporation (the "Finder"), an arm's length party, a cash fee of $70,000, being 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, and issued to the Finder 466,667 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), being 7% of the number of FT Shares sold. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of two years from the closing date of the Offering.

The FT Shares were issued to purchasers in Canada pursuant to the accredited investor exemption under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on March 28, 2027, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

No insiders of the Company participated in the Offering. Following closing of the Offering, the Company has 103,930,442 common shares issued and outstanding. The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Athos Metals Corp.

Athos Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company identifying and advancing critical minerals prospects in Canada. Athos' initial focus is the 17,637-hectare Empire District Project, a district-scale Cu-Ni-PGE-Au exploration opportunity in northwestern Ontario. For more information, please visit www.athosmetals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. In this news release, it includes information regarding: receipt of final TSXV acceptance of the Offering; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering; the incurrence of "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" and the renunciation of such expenditures to subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026; and the Company's planned exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is based on certain material assumptions, including that: the TSXV will provide final acceptance of the Offering; the Company will use the proceeds as currently anticipated; the Company will incur sufficient eligible expenditures within the required time periods; there will be no material adverse changes in applicable tax laws; and the Company will be able to obtain the personnel, equipment, financing, permits and approvals required to carry out its exploration activities as planned.

Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are: failure to obtain final TSXV acceptance of the Offering; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws, including tax laws; the ability of the Company to incur qualifying expenditures, and the risk that such expenditures do not qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" or "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures"; changes in the anticipated use of proceeds; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; risks inherent in mineral exploration, including the speculative nature of exploration and the uncertainty of exploration results; and compliance with extensive government regulation.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326227