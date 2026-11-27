MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Maison Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq:MSS) (the "Company"), a U.S. specialty grocery retailer focused on Asian food and merchandise, announced that on November 24, 2026 it received a notice of deficiency (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq").

The non-compliance cited by Nasdaq in the Notice is the result of the previously announced departure of Mr. Bin Wang from his position on the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors. With the departure of Mr. Wang, the Company is currently not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2)(A) requiring three independent members on its Audit Committee.

As disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 23, 2026, the Company notified Nasdaq of the deficiency on November 19, 2026. Mr. Wang's resignation from the Company's Board of Directors and Audit Committee became effective on November 20, 2026, leaving two members on the Audit Committee.

The Notice indicated that, consistent with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(4), Nasdaq will provide the Company a cure period (i) until the earlier of the Company's next annual shareholders' meeting or November 20, 2027, or (ii) if the next annual meeting is held before May 19, 2027, then until no later than May 19, 2027, in order to regain compliance (the "Cure Period").

The Company is actively searching for an additional independent director for its Audit Committee and expects to fill the current vacancy and appoint a third independent director to the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors as soon as practicable and within the Cure Period.

About Maison Solutions Inc.

Maison Solutions Inc. is a U.S. specialty grocery retailer focused on Asian food and merchandise. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. The Company's grocery retail operations are located in Southern California and Arizona under the HK Good Fortune and Lee Lee International brands.

For more information about Maison Solutions, please visit www.maisonsolutionsinc.com. Follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's intended appointment and its ability to regain compliance within the cure period. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including the timing of any appointment and the Company's ability to meet Nasdaq's requirements. Other risks are described in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Maison Solutions Inc.

info@maisonsolutionsinc.com

SOURCE: Maison Solutions, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/maison-solutions-inc.-announces-receipt-of-nasdaq-notice-regarding-audit-1410425