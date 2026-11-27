Duane Boise CEO MMJ International Holdings noted "Official White House transcript (DCPD-202501205) shows Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calling the evidence "anecdotal and... hypothetical"-yet the April 22, 2026 rescheduling order bypassed the formal hearing required to test that science while MMJ International Holdings already holds the standardized GMP final dose form and FDA clinical-trial pathway needed to prove safety and efficacy."

"There Is No Standardized Dosing": Four Months Before Marijuana Was Rescheduled, the HHS Secretary Admitted in the Oval Office That the Science Was Unresolved

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Four months before the Department of Justice moved state-licensed marijuana to Schedule III, the nation's top health official stood in the Oval Office and admitted that federal regulators lacked standardized dosing, lacked scientific studies, and could not even distinguish botanicals from synthetics.

On December 18, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to complete the rescheduling of marijuana. Standing beside him was Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-the cabinet official statutorily responsible for the scientific and medical evaluation of every controlled substance in the United States.

According to the official transcript published by the U.S. Government Publishing Office in the Daily Compilation of Presidential Documents (DCPD-202501205), Secretary Kennedy did not describe a settled body of clinical evidence. He described the exact opposite:

"The evidence on all of these is anecdotal and it's hypothetical because we have not been able to do scientific studies," Secretary Kennedy stated.

Secretary Kennedy stated. "There is no standardized dosing, and if you don't have standardized dosing, any study that you do is comparing apples to pears."

"We don't know the difference between botanicals and synthetics."

Secretary Kennedy further described rescheduling as "a scientific question, that has divided our country for many, many years," and acknowledged "valid claims about the negative impacts, about addiction, about psychosis." His stated rationale for signing the order was not that the science had been proven, but that rescheduling would supposedly allow researchers to begin looking for answers: "This will finally allow us to study this issue and to answer these questions for the American people."

Lobbying Access vs. Statutory Scientific Standards

The Oval Office transcript also documents who brought the initiative to the White House. "My friend Howard Kessler, without whom we wouldn't be here today, has drove this-this change in the schedule," Secretary Kennedy told the room, stating that Kessler acted out of his personal experience during cancer treatment and adding, "He has nothing to gain from this."

President Trump described Kessler as a friend who visited him "on more than one occasion" and noted that "that's what he asked me to do." Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz called Kessler "an early caller of the President" while unveiling a new CMS innovation model giving Medicare beneficiaries access to retail CBD/hemp products-a program Kessler's organization, The Commonwealth Project, later publicly credited as a vision it had "helped champion."

Under the federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA), however, drug scheduling is not governed by personal anecdotes or White House access. Federal law requires an objective scientific and medical evaluation across eight statutory factors, a validated drug product with reproducible dosing, and-under binding D.C. Circuit precedent-a formal on-the-record administrative hearing where scientific evidence is tested under oath.

What Happened Next: Skipping the Hearing and Bypassing FDA Clinical Trials

Four months later, on April 22, 2026, the Attorney General issued AG Order No. 6754-2026 transferring state-licensed marijuana to Schedule III. The order did not wait for the controlled clinical studies Secretary Kennedy said were necessary. It terminated the formal administrative hearing before evidence could be cross-examined. And it treated state-level commercial licenses as proof of "currently accepted medical use" for retail cannabis and hemp products whose dosing the HHS Secretary had explicitly admitted was not standardized.

MMJ International Holdings, Inc. (MMJIH), alongside a coalition including the States of Nebraska and Indiana and Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM), is challenging AG Order No. 6754-2026 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit (SAM Inc. v. U.S. Department of Justice, No. 26-1106, consolidated with Nos. 26-1130 and 26-1136).

"Secretary Kennedy named the exact scientific standard federal law requires-and proved why the April 22 rescheduling order violates it," said Duane Boise, President and CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "No standardized dosing. Anecdotal evidence. Unanswered questions on safety, psychosis, and addiction. Those are not excuses to bypass an Administrative Procedure Act hearing or waive FDA drug-approval rules; they are the exact reasons Congress mandated standardized final dose forms and controlled clinical trials."

"Standardized pharmaceutical dosing is not a mystery, and not a single state marijuana operator or retail hemp company in CMS's Medicare program has achieved it," Boise continued. "MMJ has spent more than eight years and over $10 million doing the real scientific work inside the federal FDA and DEA framework-developing a validated, GMP pharmaceutical final dose form of 50,000 soft-gel capsules with exact, reproducible amounts of THC and CBD, built specifically for FDA-regulated clinical trials to prove safety and efficacy in Huntington's disease and multiple sclerosis. Secretary Kennedy said rescheduling would allow the country to answer these scientific questions. Instead, the Justice Department declared them answered without a single FDA clinical trial."

Primary Source Documentation

The official transcript, "Remarks on Signing an Executive Order on Increasing Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research and an Exchange With Reporters" (December 18, 2025), is publicly archived by the U.S. Government Publishing Office at govinfo.gov under Document ID DCPD-202501205.

About MMJ International Holdings, Inc.

MMJ International Holdings, Inc. (MMJIH) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical cannabinoid drug development company pursuing FDA marketing approval exclusively through traditional federal FDA and DEA pathways. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, Inc. and MMJ BioPharma Labs, Inc., MMJ holds two FDA-accepted Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for proprietary cannabinoid formulations targeting Huntington's disease and multiple sclerosis, an FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Huntington's disease, and a DEA Schedule I analytical laboratory registration. MMJ has manufactured a standardized, reproducible GMP pharmaceutical final dose form-THC/CBD soft-gel capsules-designed for controlled FDA clinical trials to prove safety and efficacy.

Media Contact:

Madison Hisey

MMJ International Holdings, Inc.

mhisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/kennedys-own-words-raise-questions-about-dojs-marijuana-rescheduling-1416689