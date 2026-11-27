APPROVED THE EUR 17.5 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER INVEST 2003 S.R.L.;

GRANTED THE BOARD AUTHORITY TO CARRY OUT, BY JUNE 30, 2027, EITHER OR BOTH OF TWO SEPARATE RIGHTS ISSUES: ONE OF UP TO EUR 15 MILLION FOR THE BENEFIT OF MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, AND THE OTHER OF UP TO EUR 65 MILLION;

APPROVED THE ELIMINATION OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF THE SHARES;

APPOINTED A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company"), one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture, today announces that its ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting") was held on November 23, 2026, at the Company's registered office in Santeramo in Colle (Bari), Italy, and approved all the items on the agenda, as described below.

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Reserved Capital Increase. The Meeting approved a capital increase for consideration, in cash, on an indivisible basis, with the exclusion of pre-emptive rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraph 5, of the Italian Civil Code, reserved for Invest 2003 S.r.l. ("INVEST"), for a total amount of EUR 17,499,998.73 (of which EUR 491,159.10 is allocated to share capital and EUR 17,008,839.63 to share premium) (the "Reserved Capital Increase"), through the issuance of 49,115,910 new ordinary shares at an issue price of EUR 0.3563 per share (approximately US$2.06 per American Depositary Share).

The new shares were paid up in full through the application of the equity reserve earmarked in favor of INVEST, resulting from the irrevocable reclassification of EUR 12.5 million and EUR 5 million of shareholder loans on March 31, 2026 and September 9, 2026, respectively, as capital contributions towards a future capital increase, without any further cash contribution. The new shares will have the same characteristics and dividend entitlement as the outstanding shares.

As previously disclosed, the Reserved Capital Increase forms part of the corporate steps being taken by the Company in connection with its request for review of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") delisting determination filed on September 10, 2026.

The Reserved Capital Increase was subscribed for in full by INVEST on November 26, 2026 and is fully paid up as of the date hereof, with only the related filing formalities with the competent Companies Register remaining outstanding.

Delegated Rights Issues. The Meeting granted the Board of Directors authority, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, to increase the share capital for consideration, in cash, on a divisible basis, on one or more occasions, by June 30, 2027, through two separate rights issues to be offered on a pre-emptive basis to those entitled thereto:

(a) up to a maximum amount of EUR 15,000,000, including share premium, to be offered to all shareholders on a pre-emptive basis and structured to allow minority shareholders, upon full subscription, to restore their percentage shareholdings prior to the Reserved Capital Increase, subject to INVEST's prior waiver of its pre-emptive rights, described below (the "Delegated Rights Issue for Minorities"); and

(b) up to a maximum amount of EUR 65,000,000, including share premium, through the issuance of up to 1,300,000,000 ordinary shares, to be offered to all shareholders on a pre-emptive basis, with the Board of Directors determining the issue price, terms and timing (the "Delegated Rights Issue

As previously disclosed, the Delegated Rights Issue, contemplated by the compliance plan accepted by the NYSE, as announced by the Company on May 22, 2026, is intended to (i) strengthen the Company's capital structure and enable it to regain compliance, before July 6, 2027, with the US$50,000,000 average global market capitalization or stockholders' equity standard set out in Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual; and (ii) raise funds to support the Company's cash flow performance and the successful outcome of the composizione negoziata della crisi (CNC) proceedings, as part of the restructuring process.

The Delegated Rights Issue and the Delegated Rights Issue for Minorities both presuppose the successful completion of the Reserved Capital Increase and are independent and non-alternative: the Board of Directors may exercise either or both of the authorities, depending on the Company's capital strengthening needs, market conditions and the progress of the restructuring process.

In connection with the Delegated Rights Issue for Minorities, INVEST delivered to the Company a conditional and limited waiver, dated November 4, 2026, of the pre-emptive rights to which it would be entitled in the Delegated Rights Issue for Minorities (the "Waiver"). The Waiver is limited to the number of ordinary shares necessary to enable shareholders other than INVEST, in the event of full subscription, to restore their respective percentage shareholdings held immediately prior to the Reserved Capital Increase.

The Waiver's effectiveness is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent specified therein, including completion of the Reserved Capital Increase and issuance of the corresponding ordinary shares to INVEST. The Waiver requires that the Delegated Rights Issue for Minorities be resolved upon by the Board of Directors, subscribed for and paid up by June 30, 2027, without any automatic or unilateral extension, and does not extend to shares issued in excess of the applicable rebalancing limit.

The Waiver does not extend to the Delegated Rights Issue or to any other capital increase, and INVEST retains its pre-emptive and other rights in respect of such transactions. The Waiver does not constitute a commitment by INVEST to (i) subscribe for any additional ordinary shares, (ii) provide further funding to the Company or (iii) subscribe for any unsubscribed shares.

Elimination of Nominal Value. The Meeting approved the elimination of the indication of the nominal value of the Company's ordinary shares, previously EUR 1.00 each, which according to Italian law constituted a minimum issue price for new shares, thereby providing flexibility in setting the issue price both for the Reserved Capital Increase and for any subsequent rights issues.

The resolutions adopted at the extraordinary session of the Meeting and described above will take effect upon their registration with the competent Companies Register, which the Company expects to occur in the coming days.

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Appointment of a Statutory Auditor. The Meeting appointed Mr. Vito Plantone as a standing member of the Board of Statutory Auditors, following the resignation of Mr. Francesco Campobasso. Mr. Plantone will remain in office until the expiration of the term of the current Board of Statutory Auditors, which will occur upon approval of the Company's financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2027.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any such securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be expressed in a variety of ways, including the use of future or present tense language. Words such as "estimate," "forecast," "project," "anticipate," "likely," "target," "expect," "intend," "continue," "seek," "believe," "plan," "goal," "could," "should," "would," "may," "might," "will," "strategy," "synergies," "opportunities," "trends," "ambition," "objective," "aim," "future," "potentially," "outlook" and words of similar meaning may signify forward-looking statements. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that may be beyond our control. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: effects on Natuzzi and its subsidiaries (the "Group") from competition with other furniture producers, material changes in consumer demand or preferences, significant economic developments in the Group's primary markets, the Group's execution of its reorganization plans for its manufacturing facilities, significant changes in labor, material and other costs affecting the construction of new plants, significant changes in the costs of principal raw materials and in energy costs, significant exchange rate movements or changes in the Group's legal and regulatory environment, including developments related to the Italian Government's investment incentive or similar programs, the duration, severity and geographic spread of any public health outbreaks (including the spread of any future epidemic), consumer demand, our supply chain and the Company's financial condition, business operations and liquidity, the geopolitical tensions and market uncertainties resulting from the ongoing armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas war and other conflicts in the Middle East, the inflationary environment and potential increases in interest rates and energy prices, as well as protectionist trade policies, tariffs and related retaliatory measures. The Company cautions readers that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events. Additional information about potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. As of June 30, 2026, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide through a global retail network of 530 monobrand stores, in addition to Natuzzi galleries and curated placements within larger, multi-brand environments. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftsmanship of "Made in Italy", with a predominant part of its production taking place in Italy. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

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Contacts:

Natuzzi Investor Relations

Piero Direnzo pdirenzo@natuzzi.com



Natuzzi Corporate Communication

Giancarlo Renna (Communication Manager) tel. +39.342.3412261 grenna@natuzzi.com

Barbara Colapinto tel. +39.331.6654275 bcolapinto@natuzzi.com