Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Laiva Gold Inc. ("Laiva") wishes to provide an update on recent developments in the business of its wholly-owned Laiva Mine, in progress being made to close its reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") with Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) ("Edgemont"), and in the steps remaining to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol 'SISU'.

Laiva is please to confirm that an updated listing statement (the "Listing Statement") has been submitted with the CSE. The amendment reflects developments in the business of Laiva and Edgemont since May 2026. It remains subject to review and comment from the CSE and will be posted on Laiva's and Edgemont's SEDAR+ profiles upon receipt of final approval from the CSE.

The following key developments are reflected in the Listing Statement:

In July 2026, Laiva entered into a promissory note for $1,000,000, such note expiring on September 30, 2026, provided that if the note is not repaid, Laiva shall issue to the lender 10,000 common shares for each calendar month until the note is repaid, up to a maximum of 100,000 common shares. The note does not bear interest. In consideration for the issuance of the note, Laiva issued to the lender, 250,000 warrants, each warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $1.50 until July 7, 2029.

Also in July 2026, Laiva converted all of its outstanding convertible debentures having an aggregate principal amount of $2,390,000 into 1,593,329 common shares and subsequently issued to such holders 1,593,329 warrants, each warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $2.50 until the date that is three years from the date of completion of listing on the CSE.

On September 29, 2026, Laiva completed a private placement, issuing 2,212,284 units at a price of $1.50 per unit for proceeds of $3,318,426, with each unit comprised of one common share and one warrant, each warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $2.50 until the date that is three years from the date of completion of listing on the CSE.

On October 8, 2026, Laiva entered into bridge loan agreement with an affiliate of Nebari Partners LLC (" Nebari "), whereby Laiva may borrow up to US$15,000,000 in three tranches of US$5,000,000 each. The bridge loan matures on October 9, 2027 and is a zero-coupon discount instrument that does not require periodic or accrued interest payments. In the event that Laiva and Nebari enter into a senior credit facility, the proceeds of the senior facility will be used to repay the Nebari bridge loan. In the event that Laiva Canada does not enter into a senior credit facility with Nebari, the Nebari bridge loan will be repaid on the maturity date (or an earlier voluntary repayment date). The Nebari bridge loan is secured by a pledge over the outstanding shares of Laiva's Finnish subsidiary, Laiva OY. An initial advance of US$5,000,000 was made to Laiva on October 9, 2026. Laiva Canada may draw upon the remaining tranches of US$5,000,000 by satisfying certain conditions under the Nebari bridge loan agreement.

As previously disclosed, Laiva OY has submitted an application for leave to appeal with respect to a decision of the Administrative Court of Finland relating to the environmental permit for the Laiva Mine. A decision of the Supreme Administrative Court of Finland is pending. If leave to appeal is granted, the appeal process may take from several months to years, during which time Laiva OY may continue its mining and exploration activities at the Laiva Gold Project in accordance with its existing permits. In the event leave to appeal is not granted, Laiva OY intends to apply for a new environmental permit. During this time, Laiva OY is entitled to continue exploration activities, consistent with the description of its business in the Listing Statement to be filed on SEDAR+.

In addition to exploration, Laiva's operations continue to focus on environmental, engineering and feasibility studies to support resource expansion, environmental compliance, and optimization of future mining and milling methods. Government inspection reports continue to confirm that there are no physical deficiencies at the mine site. Mine closure and waste management plans will be updated in due course, once the requisite environmental studies have been completed. In the meantime, Laiva has completed approximately 15,000 metres of drilling, which is planned to continue through the winter months.

Closing of the Transaction is anticipated to occur following receipt of CSE approval of the Listing Statement and remains subject to final approval of the CSE. Once CSE approval is received, Laiva and Edgemont will choose a closing date for the Transaction and announce it, giving at least two days notice of the resumption of trading under the symbol 'SISU'.

About Laiva

Laiva is a Canadian mining company, incorporated under the Alberta Business Corporations Act, and through a subsidiary company owns its flagship operation, the Laivakangas Gold Mine ("Laiva Mine") in Finland. The Laiva Mine is an open pit operation, fully equipped with one of the largest gold plants in Europe (6,000 tonnes per day capacity). Laiva has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Edgemont Gold Corp. ("Edgemont"), a Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") listed issuer (CSE: EDGM), whereby Edgemont will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Shares of Laiva, which will constitute a reverse takeover transaction of Edgemont (the "Transaction"). Upon completion of the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer will be named Laiva Gold Inc. and will trade on the CSE under the symbol SISU. The Transaction is subject to approval of the CSE and certain other closing conditions.

For additional information with respect to Laiva and the Transaction, and to receive updates, please refer to Laiva's website (www.laivagold.com) and to the profiles for Laiva and Edgemont on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the timing of completion of the Transaction, final stock exchange approval in respect of the Transaction and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Laiva expects to occur, are forward looking information or statements. Although Laiva believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Laiva will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve Laiva's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward looking information or statements reflect Laiva's views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of Laiva, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of Laiva to complete the Transaction on the terms described herein, including obtaining the requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties and failure to identify and acquire additional assets. Laiva does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

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