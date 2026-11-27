Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter Financial Results for 2026

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") today announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 ("the Quarter" or "Q3 2026") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q3 2026 Key Takeaways

913,255 carats were sold for total proceeds of $49.8 million (US$35.7 million) at an average price of $55 per carat (US$39).





Adjusted EBITDA 1 of ($4.1) million.





of ($4.1) million. Loss from mine operations of $38.4 million.





Net loss of $371.7 million or $1.75 basic and diluted loss per share.

1Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See "Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures" at the end of the news release for explanation and reconciliation.

Jonathan Comerford, Chairman of Mountain Province Diamonds, commented:

"Although the GK Mine recovered 2,088,104 carats at an average grade of 2.30 carats per tonne in the third quarter of 2026, the record production performance occurred against a backdrop of continued weakness in the diamond market. The average realised selling price of US$39 per carat and the Company's financial results reflect these challenging market conditions.

Subsequent to the quarter end, De Beers Canada Inc. ("De Beers") obtained the Company's 49% participating interest in Gahcho Kué under the restructuring agreement announced on 1 October 2026. In return, the Company was released from all indebtedness owing and related obligations to De Beers arising from the joint venture, including the remaining reclamation payments. Following an extensive review, the Board believed the agreement represented the most appropriate course of action available to the Company in the circumstances.

The restructuring agreement also preserves a potential route back to ownership. It provides Mountain Province with an option, exercisable prior to 31 December 2029, to repurchase the 49% participating interest in the GK Mine for a price equivalent to the associated share of decommissioning costs. It also provides rights of first offer and first refusal should De Beers elect to sell all or substantially all of the GK Mine or its mineral rights following completion. The ability of the Company to realise value from these rights will depend on future market conditions and the availability of appropriate funding.

The Noteholders and Dunebridge have agreed to a six-month suspension of interest and capital repayments and the exercise of specified rights, providing Mountain Province with time to pursue a restructuring of its remaining debt and explore potential sources of funding. The diamond market remains challenging and the Company's ability to pursue future opportunities will depend on market conditions and access to capital. These opportunities include the retained rights relating to the GK Mine and the future development potential of the Kennady diamond assets. Our immediate focus is on managing the Company's financial position and preserving as much future optionality and value for shareholders as possible.

Financial Highlights for Q3 2026

Revenue from 913,255 carats sold at $49.8 million (US$35.7 million) at an average realised value of $55 per carat (US$39) compared to $29.2 million from 409,081 carats sold in for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025") $29.2m (US$21.2 million) at an average realized value of $71 per carat (US$52).





Adjusted EBITDA 1 of ($4.1) million compared to ($29.0) million in Q3 2025.





of ($4.1) million compared to ($29.0) million in Q3 2025. Loss from mine operations of $38.4 million compared to $3.7 million in Q3 2025.





Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs 1 of $108 per tonne treated (2024: $143 per tonne) and $47 per carat recovered (2025: $121 per carat).





of $108 per tonne treated (2024: $143 per tonne) and $47 per carat recovered (2025: $121 per carat). Net loss of $371.7 million or $1.75 loss per share (2025: Net loss of $55.9 million or $0.26 loss per share). Included in the determination of net loss are the derecognition and impairment charge of $314,883 and foreign exchange losses of $1.6 million, the majority of which is an unrealized loss arising on the translation of the Company's US Dollar denominated long term debt, because of the weakening of the Canadian Dollar versus US Dollar.

1Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's September 30, 2026 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation.

Operational Highlights for Q3 2026

(all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated)

906,759 ore tonnes treated, 7% higher than Q3 2025 (847,024 tonnes treated)





2,088,104 carats recovered, 109% higher than Q3 2025 (1,000,887 carats recovered)





Average grade of 2.30 carats per tonne treated, 95% higher than Q3 2025 (1.18 carats per tonne)





1,240,216 ore tonnes mined, 54% higher than Q3 2025 (807,458 ore tonnes mined)

Sales Highlights for Q3 2026

As previously released, during Q3 2026, 913,255 carats were sold for total proceeds of $49.8 million (US$35.7 million), resulting in an average price of $55 per carat (US$39 per carat). These results compare to Q3 2025 where 409,081 carats were sold for total proceeds of $29.2 million (US$21.2 million) at an average price per carat of $71 per carat (US$52 per carat).

Financial Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2026

Total sales revenue of $133.2 million (US$96.1 million) at an average realised value of $50 per carat (US$36) compared to $110 million in 2025 (US$78.5 million) at an average realized value of $88 per carat (US$63).





Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $3.7 million (2025: ($0.4) million).





of $3.7 million (2025: ($0.4) million). Loss from mine operations of $164.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to loss from mine operations of $103.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025





Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs 2 , of $117 per tonne treated (2025: $156 per tonne) and $49 per carat recovered (2025: $168 per carat).





, of $117 per tonne treated (2025: $156 per tonne) and $49 per carat recovered (2025: $168 per carat). Net loss of $557.4 million or $2.62 basic and diluted loss per share (for the nine months ended September 30, 2025: net loss $128 million or $0.60 basic and diluted loss per share). Included in the determination of the net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, are the derecognition and impairment charge of $315,905 and foreign exchange losses of $19.6 million, the majority of which is an unrealized losses on the translation of the Company's US Dollar denominated long term debt arising because of the weakening of the Canadian Dollar versus US Dollar.

2Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's September 30, 2026 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation.

Operational Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2026

(all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated)

12,685,000 total tonnes mined in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, 58% lower than 30,460,000 total tonnes mined for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.





2,557,000 tonnes of ore treated in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, 4% lower than 2,657,000 tonnes treated for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.





6,109,000 carats recovered at an average grade of 2.39 carats per tonne in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, 147% higher than 2,472,000 carats, (0.93 carats per tonne) recovered for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Gahcho Kué Mine Operations

The following table summarizes key operating statistics for the Gahcho Kué Mine in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025.





Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended



September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025











GK operating data









Mining









*Ore tonnes mined kilo tonnes 1,240 807 2,951 942 *Waste tonnes mined kilo tonnes 1,297 9,116 9,734 29,518 *Total tonnes mined kilo tonnes 2,537 9,923 12,685 30,460 *Ore in stockpile kilo tonnes 2,118 2,336 2,118 2,336











Processing









*Ore tonnes processed kilo tonnes 906 847 2,557 2,657 *Average plant throughput tonnes per day 10,067 9,011 9,231 9,627 *Average diamond recovery carats per tonne 2.30 1.18 2.39 0.93 *Diamonds recovered 000's carats 2,088 1,001 6,109 2,472 Approximate diamonds recovered - Mountain Province 000's carats 1,023 490 2,993 1,211 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping ** $ 108 92 115 93 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping** $ 108 143 117 156 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping** $ 47 78 48 99 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping** $ 47 121 49 168











Sales









Approximate diamonds sold - Mountain Province*** 000's carats 913 409 2,641 1,246 Average diamond sales price per carat US $ 39 $ 52 $ 36 $ 63











* at 100% interest in the GK Mine









**See Non-IFRS Measures section









***Includes the sales directly to De Beers for fancies and specials acquired by De Beers through the production split bidding process





Financial Performance





Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025











Sales $ 49,795 29,164 133,248 109,983 Carats sold 000's carats 913 409 2,641 1,246 Average price per carat sold $/carat 55 71 50 88 Cost of sales per carat* $/carat 97 142 113 172 Loss from mine operations per carat $ (42) (71) (63) (84) Loss from mine operations % (78 %) (99 %) (124 %) (95 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 2,559 2,254 7,842 7,228 Operating loss $ (355,878) (31,418) (488,590) (111,660) Net loss for the period $ (371,739) (55,863) (557,421) (127,980) Basic loss per share $ (1.75) (0.26) (2.62) (0.60) Diluted loss per share $ (1.75) (0.26) (2.62) (0.60)



* This cost of sales per carat includes the cost of acquiring 51% of the fancies and specials which have been sold, after having been won in a tendering process

with De Beers Canada.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures

This news release refers to the terms "Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed" and "Cash costs of production per carat recovered," both including and net of capitalized stripping costs and "Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin." Each of these is a non-IFRS performance measure and is referenced to provide investors with information about the measures used by management to monitor performance. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and cash costs of production per carat recovered are used by management to analyze the actual cash costs associated with processing the ore, and for each recovered carat. Differences from production costs reported within cost of sales are attributed to the amount of production cost included in ore stockpile and rough diamond inventories.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to analyze the operational cash flows of the Company, as compared to the net income for accounting purposes. It is also a measure which is defined in the Notes documents. Adjusted EBITDA margin is used by management to analyze the operational margin % on cash flows of the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin with the net (loss) income on the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss:

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025











Net loss for the period

$ (371,739) $ (55,863) $ (557,421) $ (127,980) Add/deduct:









Non-cash depreciation and depletion

21,132 17,656 91,349 68,245 Impairment and dercognition of obsolete capital assets

314,935 - 315,905 - Net realizable value adjustment included in production costs

7,854 10,718 53,155 46,038 Change in restoration liability included in production costs

8,150 - 27,056 - Share-based payment expense

13 71 56 297 Fair value loss of warrants

- - - 1,099 Losses (gains) on lease

- - 4,871 (4) Finance expenses

21,383 15,205 64,332 39,779 Derivative losses (gains)

- 716 238 (2,617) Deferred income tax recovery

(7,400) (2,930) (15,600) (14,000) Current income taxes

- - - 160 Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)

1,611 10,152 19,759 (11,432) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and depletion (Adjusted EBITDA)

$ (4,061) $ (4,275) $ 3,700 $ (415) Sales

49,795 29,164 133,248 109,983 Adjusted EBITDA margin

(8 %) (15 %) 3 % 0 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of the cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and per carat recovered and the production costs reported within cost of sales on the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss:

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025











Cost of sales production costs $ 64,226 38,344 197,059 131,196 Timing differences due to inventory and other non-cash adjustments $ (16,403) (267) (53,248) (10,712) Cash cost of production of ore processed, net of capitalized stripping $ 47,823 38,077 143,811 120,484 Cash costs of production of ore processed, including capitalized stripping $ 47,823 59,152 146,828 203,169











Tonnes processed kilo tonnes 444 415 1,253 1,302 Carats recovered 000's carats 1,023 490 2,993 1,211











Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping $ 108 92 115 93 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping $ 108 143 117 156 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping $ 47 78 48 99 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping $ 47 121 49 168

About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds was a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories at 30th September 2026. Subsequent to the quarter end, De Beers acquired the Company's 49% participating interest in Gahcho Kué under the restructuring agreement announced on 1 October 2026. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls more than 113,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases surrounding the Gahcho Kué Mine that include an Indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and Inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites. Kelvin is estimated to contain 13.62 million carats (Mct) in 8.50 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 1.60 carats/tonne and value of US$63/carat, at February 2019. Faraday 2 is estimated to contain 5.45Mct in 2.07Mt at a grade of 2.63 carats/tonne and value of US$140/ct, at February 2019. Faraday 1-3 is estimated to contain 1.90Mct in 1.87Mt at a grade of 1.04 carats/tonne and value of US$75/carat, at February 2019. All resource estimations are based on a 1mm diamond size bottom cut-off.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Tom McCandless, Ph.D., P.Geo, independent advisor to the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to restructure its remaining debt, obtain new funding and meet its remaining obligations; the effect of the agreed six-month suspension of interest and capital repayments and the exercise of specified rights by the Noteholders and Dunebridge; the Company's ability to preserve and exercise its option to repurchase the 49% participating interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine ("GK Mine") prior to December 31, 2029, and its rights of first offer and first refusal in respect of a potential sale by De Beers; any future participation in the GK Mine; the potential further development of the Kennady diamond assets; future diamond prices and market conditions; and mineral resource estimates and the potential development of the Company's mineral properties. Statements concerning the completed transfer of the Company's participating interest to De Beers are historical statements; statements concerning the future value or exercise of the rights retained following that transfer are forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is frequently identified by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "potential," "will" and "should," and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions may, could or will occur. This information reflects management's opinions, expectations and estimates as of the date of this news release and is based on assumptions including the availability of financing on acceptable terms; the ability to reach agreement with creditors on a sustainable restructuring; the availability of sufficient liquidity to meet the Company's remaining obligations; diamond prices, demand and market conditions that support the proposed activities; and the ability to satisfy the applicable terms and funding requirements for any exercise of the Company's retained rights. These assumptions may prove incorrect, and many depend on factors outside the Company's control.

Actual results, events and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Material risks and uncertainties include the Company's financial condition and liquidity constraints; the inability to obtain sufficient funding, restructure remaining indebtedness or meet obligations when due; the limited duration of the agreed suspension by the Noteholders and Dunebridge and the consequences of its expiry; continued weakness or further deterioration in diamond prices and demand; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the inability to fund or satisfy the terms of the repurchase option or rights of first offer and first refusal. The agreed suspension does not itself resolve the Company's remaining indebtedness or secure new funding. There is no assurance that a sustainable restructuring will be achieved, that diamond prices will recover, that any retained rights will be exercised or result in renewed ownership of the GK Mine, or that further development of the Kennady diamond assets will proceed.

Risks relating to the Company's mineral properties and any potential future development or renewed participation in mining operations also include uncertainty in mineral resource and reserve estimates, variations in ore grade and recovery rates, permitting and governmental approvals, capital and operating costs, environmental and reclamation obligations, equipment and process performance, labour availability and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Mineral resource and reserve estimates may constitute forward-looking information to the extent that they involve estimates of mineralisation that may be encountered if a property is developed. Following the transfer of its 49% participating interest to De Beers, the Company no longer holds that participating interest, and any future participation in the GK Mine is uncertain and subject to the exercise of its retained rights and the availability of funding. Historical operating results do not provide assurance of future participation or returns to the Company.

Additional risks and assumptions are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and management's discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. The foregoing lists of assumptions, risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that management's expectations will prove correct or that forward-looking information will be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this news release speaks only as of the date of this news release and is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or changes in management's expectations, estimates or opinions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Jonathan Comerford, President, and CEO, 151 Yonge Street, Suite 1100 Toronto, Ontario M5C 2W7, Phone: (416) 361-3562, E-mail: info@mountainprovince.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mountain-province-diamonds-announces-third-quarter-financial-results-for-2026-302951895.html