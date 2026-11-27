A Major Mining Company Sole Funding a Minimum Two-Year Exploration Alliance Under September Term Sheet

Three New Licenses Expected in Early 2027, Vardenis Option Ended to Remove Carrying Costs

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Hayasa Metals Inc. (TSXV: HAY) (OTCQB: HAYAF) ("Hayasa" or the "Company") reports geochemical and assay results from two diamond drill holes totaling 1,052.9 meters ("m") from the western zone of the Company's Urasar Project in northern Armenia.

2026 Drilling Highlights

Both holes intersected strong to intense hydrothermal alteration and stockwork veining, consistent with the upper levels of a porphyry-style system.

Copper and gold grades were low; mineralized core of the system has not yet been intersected.

Hayasa controls 100% of Urasar; seeks a partner for the next phase.

Diamond drill hole UDD-022 tested the Oxide Basin prospect and returned 21.0 m grading 0.08% copper ("Cu") and 0.12 g/t gold ("Au") from 321 to 342 m depth, including 4.0 m with 0.33% Cu and 0.35 g/t Au.

The 21 m elevated gold interval occurs within a longer anomalous interval of 124 m averaging 0.04% Cu and 0.035 g/t Au from 256 to 380 m. The highest individual copper and gold sample in this program returned 0.5% Cu and 0.4 g/t Au from 338 to 340 m.

Hole UDD-023 tested the Silica West zone and returned narrower intervals of elevated copper, including 1.2 m grading 0.2% Cu from 330.8 to 332.0 m. A separate 8.0 m interval from 366 to 374 m averaged 0.05% Cu, and a single 1.6 m sample from 116.3 m returned 19.6 g/t silver ("Ag"). Both holes intersected strong to intense hydrothermal alteration and stockwork veining.

Table 1. Selected 2026 assay results





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Intervals are downhole lengths. True widths are unknown. Composite grades are weighted by sample length using all samples within each stated interval. The 124.0 m interval describes a broad sampled section, with no grade cutoff applied.

2026 Drilling and Geological Interpretation

This recent drill program tested steeply oriented low-resistivity targets identified on two Audio Magneto Telluric (AMT) profiles at the western end of the Urasar license. Final collar records confirm a combined depth of 1,052.9 m, which is revised from the 1,070 m reported on September 4, 2026. The drill hole targeting was based on the May 2026 six-line, 53-station AMT survey, surface geochemistry and mapped alteration, as well as an earlier 39 m drill intercept averaging 0.50% Cu and 0.18 ppm Au intersected in Hole UDD-021 in Oxide Basin. The two-hole 2026 drill program returned lower copper values than UDD-021 over the broader intervals reported here. These weakly mineralized intervals are hosted in similar brecciated and altered lithologies as intersected in UDD-021.

Both holes intersected multiphase quartz-anhydrite veining with ubiquitous pyrite accessory chalcopyrite, and occasional enargite in strong to intense argillic to advanced argillic alteration. Potassic alteration was observed at depth. These characteristics are consistent with the upper levels of a porphyry-style hydrothermal system.

Figure 1. 2026 drillholes Oblique 3D view showing UDD-022 (Oxide Basin) and UDD-023 (Silica West) in black, 2024-2025 drillholes in blue.





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Oxide Basin UDD-022

UDD-022 was completed to 622.0 m and encountered intense silicification from 170.1 to 254.6 m, followed by predominantly propylitic alteration with local silicification and repeated stockwork intervals. The strongest copper and gold values fall within a fault zone from 335.4 to 343.5 m, in a porphyritic unit. Farther downhole, stockwork veining was intersected from 390.0 to 457.6 m and from 483.0 to 503.0 m.

Silica West UDD-023

UDD-023 was completed to 430.9 m. The hole intersected shallow argillic and sericitic alteration, silicification from 44.2 to 224.9 m, and predominantly propylitic alteration from 224.9 m to the end of the hole. Stockwork veining was encountered from 141.0 to 236.1 m and from 264.8 to 430.9 m (end of hole). The higher copper assays occur as short intervals within this lower altered sequence.

Table 2. As-drilled collar data





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Azimuths and dips are collar orientations. Coordinates are shown in the project grid as recorded in the collar file. RL is collar elevation

Figure 2. Selected core pictures illustrating local textures in the two holes.





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Management Comments

Hovo Karapetyan, Chief Geologist and Country Manager, commented: "The pervasive strong to intense alteration, extensive brecciation and widespread sulfide mineralization encountered to date indicate that we are operating within a large and strongly developed hydrothermal system. While our exploration program has completed 23 holes totaling over 5,000 meters, we have yet to intersect the mineralized core of the system. However, the widespread presence of anomalous, albeit low-grade, gold, base metal and arsenic values indicate that we are exploring in the right geological environment. Further analysis of the extensive Hayasa exploration database, together with historical Soviet-era data, is underway to refine our geological understanding and better vector future exploration towards the mineralized core of the system."

Hayasa CEO, Joel Sutherland, adds: "We have now drilled more than 5,000 m at Urasar. These two holes returned lower grades than we were looking for, but the drill core still indicates a system whose center we have yet to find. There is a decent amount of inbound interest on Urasar, the property is 34 km2 and there are additional zones to explore. We will announce our plans on Urasar in early 2027."

Sampling and Analytical Quality Control

Hayasa's local geological team split and sampled the drill core in Armenia. Samples were prepared at the accredited Institute of Mining and Metallurgy in Armenia and analyzed by ALS in Romania, where the laboratory operates to international standards. The 2026 assay workbook lists 590 downhole sample intervals and records ALS methods Au-AA23 (30 g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish for gold) and ME-ICP61 (four-acid digestion with an ICP-AES finish for multi-element analysis).

Hayasa inserted one QA/QC control sample every 20 m of drilling. The control samples comprised standards, duplicates and blanks.

Portfolio Focus and Termination of Vardenis Option

The Company has elected to terminate its option with Mendia Resources on the Vardenis property in central Armenia after the withdrawal of our former partner. This removes the carrying costs of the property and lets the Company concentrate on its strategic exploration alliance with a major mining company in southern Armenia and on the three new exploration licenses it expects to receive in early 2027.

As announced on September 21, 2026, Hayasa signed a term sheet with a major mining company for a strategic exploration alliance focused on copper and other critical metals in southern Armenia. Under the term sheet, the alliance phase has a term of two years and is solely funded by the major mining company. After US$1,000,000 has been spent within the alliance area of interest, the major mining company may earn a 51% interest in a designated project by funding US$1,000,000 on that project over two years, and may increase its interest to 70% by funding a further US$3,000,000 over three years. Hayasa is the operator during the first option period. The term sheet is non-binding except for certain limited provisions, and the alliance remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, which are expected before year end.

As previously announced (see news releases dated April 2 and May 11, 2026), the three license applications are Amasia in northern Armenia, an antimony-nickel-cobalt prospect, Hovo's Reward and Mount Stephanie in central Armenia, which host copper-silver and copper-gold surface anomalies, respectively.

Mr. Sutherland, adds: "Vardenis did a lot for Hayasa Metals and we arguably would not be in a strategic alliance without the work we performed there. We completed robust geophysics and drilled over 5,000 m and worked with an exceptional team of drillers and geologists. We have a lot going on in 2027 with the strategic alliance activity accelerating and the addition of three new exploration licenses."

Qualified Person

The content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Dennis Moore, Hayasa's President and Chairman, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration programs, the search for a partner for the Urasar project, the expected receipt and timing of new exploration licenses, and the proposed strategic exploration alliance, including the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

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