Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - North America Home Finance Inc. (CSE: NAHF) (CSE: NAHF.PR.A) (CSE: NAHF.WT) ("NAHF" or the "Company"), a Canadian residential real estate finance and asset development company pioneering shared-equity homeownership solutions, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights

Revenue from rental operations continues to grow, increasing 13.6% over the same period in the prior year.

Fair value gains, along with lower operating, general and administrative, and financing expenses in the period compared to the prior year, improved results for the quarter.

Refinancing of the mortgage on Saanich Ridge rental community #1 significantly decreased financing costs going forward.

Continued gains in rental income as Saanich Ridge rental communities #2 and #3 come online.

"This quarter reflects steady progress on our strategy of building a durable base of recurring income. As Saanich Ridge rental communities #2 and #3 continue to lease up, we expect performance to improve later in fiscal 2027," said CEO George Lawton.

Operating Results



Quarter ended

September 30 Quarter ended September 30 %

change

2026 2025

Summarized statement of loss and comprehensive loss data



Total Revenue 832,024 1,564,836 (47%)







Net Loss and comprehensive loss (66,876) (858,980) 92%







Per share data





Weighted average number of shares 86,758,160 79,762,956 9% Basic and diluted loss per share ($ 0.001) $(0.011) 91%

Periods ending September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026





Summarized statement of financial position data



Total Assets 142,147,379 142,880,514





Total Non-current Financial Liabilities 73,984,734 64,065,765

Throughout the period we maintained a conservative, focused approach to strengthening our financial position and earnings capability, by continuing work to increase our income producing housing asset base and financing the development of investment properties.

Revenue in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, consisted of rental income and sub-lease income totalling $0.83 million which was $0.73 million lower than the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Revenue in the prior year consisted of 1 home sale, rental and sublease income totalling $1.56 million.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, rental income increased 13.6% over the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as the Company had finalized Phase 1 of the Saanich Ridge Development rental community, completing and renting 26 homes by the end of fiscal 2025. The Company also acquired 80 units and rented a portion thereof in the Five Crossings development by the end of fiscal 2025. Sub-lease income associated with the land related to homes sold in prior years at Saanich Ridge and an additional home sold in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was also earned by the Company.

Net loss of $0.07 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was $0.79 million lower than the comparable period primarily due to an increase in the fair value of investment properties and lower financing costs.

Total assets decreased $0.73 million to $142.15 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, primarily due to settlement of the share of profit receivable from Five Crossings.

During the quarter, the Company completed the settlement of its Five Crossings profit participation interest and related promissory note obligation. The settlement resulted in the contractual offset of a $5.57 million profit participation receivable and a $5.35 million promissory note payable, with the Company receiving net cash proceeds of $0.23 million. The settlement simplified the Company's balance sheet by eliminating both the related receivable and promissory note balances.

Non-current financial liabilities increased $9.92 million to $73.98 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, primarily due to the refinancing of PeakHill bridge financing in July 2026 with a 5-year CMHC insured mortgage.

Investment Properties

Periods ending September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026





Development properties 1,361,683 1,187,868





Net investment in sub-leases 1,679,326 1,690,963





Right of use asset 2,233,312 2,239,547





Investment properties



Completed investment properties 52,827,816 52,731,701 Investment properties under development 42,065,274 39,591,309

94,893,090 92,323,010 Loans receivable (Five Bridges) - 5,572,072





Deposits for condominiums



Collinson Rise/Revo Development 17,876,622 16,961,796 Glenlake Development 7,264,507 7,121,056

25,141,129 24,082,852

125,308,540 127,096,312

Additional Information

The information in this news release is a summary only and should be read in conjunction with NAHF's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2026, copies of which are available under NAHF's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional information relating to NAHF and other public filings, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About North America Home Finance Inc.

North America Home Finance Inc. is a Canadian residential real estate finance and asset development company focused on expanding housing access through shared-equity and next-generation ownership pathways. The Company develops, acquires and manages income-producing residential housing communities in Canada.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Throughout this news release, we refer to terms known as non-GAAP financial measures and supplementary financial measures that are not specifically defined in IFRS Accounting Standards. These non-GAAP financial measures and supplementary financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and supplementary financial measures are useful in assisting investors in understanding components of our financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures and supplementary financial measures that we refer to in this MD&A are defined below.

Calculations and definitions

Average annualized contractual recurring cash flow from income-producing housing assets

Management uses average annualized contractual recurring cash flow from income-producing housing assets as a key performance measure to evaluate the Company's ability to generate recurring cash flows from its rental portfolio. Average Annualized contractual recurring cash flow from income-producing housing assets is a supplementary financial measure that indicates recurring cash inflows for the Company, including rental income and sub-lease income based on a run rate as of a particular date. Specifically, average annualized contractual recurring cash flow is calculated as the sum of (i) the average annual rental rate per square foot for occupied units as of the applicable period end date multiplied by the aggregate square footage rented as of such date, plus (ii) the average monthly sub-lease per unit as of the period end date annualized and multiplied by the number of units subject to a sub-lease as of such date. Average annualized contractual recurring cash flow does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

As of: September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30, 2025 Square feet rented 101,969 98,118 84,235 90,717 96,890 Average annual rent per square foot $33.20 $33.28 $33.47 $34.04 $35.57 Annualized recurring rent cash flow 3,385,371 3,265,367 2,819,345 3,088,007 3,446,377 Units sublet 27 27 27 28 27 Average monthly sub-lease per unit $480 $460 $460 $460 $460 Number of months 12 12 12 12 12 Annualized recurring sub-lease cash flow 155,364 149,040 149,040 154,560 149,040 Average Annualized contractual recurring cash flow 3,540,735 3,414,407 2,968,385 3,242,567 3,595,417

Average annualized contractual recurring cash flow from income-producing housing assets increased to $3.54 million at September 30, 2026, from $3.41 million at June 30, 2026, primarily due to increased occupancy at Saanich Ridge Rental Community #2 following the completion and lease-up of additional homes. The increase in rented square footage more than offset the marginal decrease in average annual rent per square foot. Higher average monthly sub-lease income also contributed to the increase in recurring cash flow.

The Company expects its average annualized contractual recurring cash flow to increase later in fiscal 2027 as additional rental community housing units are completed and tenanted.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "indicate", "believe", "intend", "project", "potential", "forecast", "budget", "target", "goal", "objective", "schedule", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking information. The Company has based the forward-looking information contained herein on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, among other things, statements relating to: the number of HomePlan agreements continues to grow as the program gains market recognition; the continued development of the Saanich Ridge development; the planned business activities and objectives of the Company and the strategy by which it expects to achieve these objectives.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions relating to: the Company will realize the anticipated benefits of its IPO and exchange offering; the Company will be successful in achieving its business objectives; results of planned development activities; the price of housing assets; the cost of identification, acquisition and development activities; that as the business continues to develop, there will be no changes that would materially adversely affect the business; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-parties, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the business will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of adverse amendments to or delays in granting government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social, and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and the assumptions underlying the Company's business model; other estimates, assumptions, and forecasts will be accurate. While the Company considers these material factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Such risks include but are not limited to: HomePlan products are new and may be subject to regulation; HomePlan tenants may not qualify for mortgage financing; and the Company may not achieve some or all of its business objectives. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking information included in this news release is not a guarantee of future performance, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting NAHF's business can be found in its management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended December 30, 2025, a copy of which is available under NAHF's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and, unless so required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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