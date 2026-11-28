Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated October 19, 2026 announcing the definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") whereby Pereira Verde Inc. (the "Purchaser") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Shares") not held by Vincent Narang, George Hatzoglou and certain persons associated with them (collectively, the "Excluded Securityholders") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Transaction"), the cash consideration to be received by each shareholder of the Company (the "Shareholders"), other than the Excluded Securityholders, will be $0.43 for each Share held (subject to any applicable withholding) (the "Consideration").

In accordance with the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, the Consideration remained at $0.43 per Share based on the estimated working capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with the Arrangement Agreement, which excludes certain indebtedness and closing costs) as of the effective date of the Transaction (the "Estimated Working Capital"), as compared to the target working capital of negative $3.1 million (the "Target Working Capital").

The annual and special meeting of Shareholders and holders of options to purchase Shares (collectively, "Securityholders") to approve the Transaction (the "Meeting") will be held on December 4, 2026, and it is anticipated that the Transaction will close on or about December 11, 2026. Following closing of the Transaction, the Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Copies of the management information circular of the Company dated November 3, 2026 (the "Circular") and the Arrangement Agreement are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Greenhouse Appraisals

The Company also announces that appraisals (the "Appraisals") previously prepared by an independent real estate appraisal firm in respect of each of the Company's three greenhouse farm properties (the "Properties") have been made available to Securityholders. The Appraisals were prepared in July 2026 in connection with negotiations with the Company's lenders and possible refinancing of the mortgages on the Properties. Securityholders can access the Appraisals under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and may also request a copy of the Appraisals to be sent without charge by contacting Enrico (Rick) Paolone, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of the Company, at rpaolone@greenrisefoods.ca or 416.669.1550.

The Appraisals appraised the Properties with the following market values as at the dates of such Appraisals (as defined in the Appraisals and subject to certain assumptions and conditions set out therein): (i) $52,997,000 estimated market value for the greenhouse property located at 2633 Albuna Townline, Town of Kingsville, ON ("GR1"), (ii) $19,843,000 estimated market value for the greenhouse property located at 1921 Road 3 East, Town of Kingsville, ON, and (iii) $17,700,000 estimated market value for the greenhouse property located at 795 Road 4 East, Town of Kingsville, ON. The Appraisals were prepared by an independent real estate appraisal firm in accordance with the Canadian Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice.

As disclosed in the Circular, the special committee of independent directors of the Company (the "Special Committee") compared the Appraisals to offers received for the individual Properties pursuant to the Company's strategic review process and determined that in order to derive any per-Share indication of value from the Appraisals, a series of significant adjustments and assumptions would have to be made, including:

the Appraisals do not reflect the value of the Properties as held and operated, especially in respect of GR1 which Appraisal does not account for the restrictive covenants that run with the property, the operating restrictions and shared infrastructure with Mastronardi Produce Limited, the Transaction ROFR (as defined in the Circular) nor potentially less replacement cost for new double poly greenhouse capacity;

the appraised values do not take into account the mortgages and other indebtedness secured on the Properties and the liquidity implication of such debt in light of negotiations with the Company's lenders;

any realization of the appraised values would require a sale of the Properties and would trigger recapture and capital gains tax on disposition; and

there would be further significant dividend "tax leakage" in distributing the net proceeds of the disposition of individual Properties to Shareholders.

In light of the foregoing and the offers received for the individual Properties, and considering the advice of Blair Franklin Capital Partners Inc., financial advisor to the Special Committee, as to the fairness, from a financial point of view, of the Consideration to be received by Shareholders (other than the Excluded Securityholders) pursuant to the Transaction, the Special Committee was of the view that the Appraisals should not reasonably affect the decision of Securityholders in evaluating the Transaction.

About the Company

Green Rise uses its wholly-owned 89 acres of Controlled-Environment Agriculture Greenhouses to produce high-quality fresh produce under the "SUNSET" brand for Mastronardi Produce Ltd, our distribution partner. Green Rise is proud to be an environmentally sustainable investment providing bee-pollinated, high-quality fresh products to meet the growing consumer demand for locally grown fresh produce.

More information about the Company is available at www.greenrisefoods.ca or under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "likely", "may", "will", "would", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "proposed", "estimate" "projects", "plans", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Some of the specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Transaction and the terms thereof, including the Consideration; the anticipated date of the Meeting; the expected timing for completion of the Transaction; regulatory, court and Securityholder approvals; the delisting of the Shares from the TSXV; and expectations regarding the realization of appraised values on the Properties and the tax consequences of disposing of the Properties. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed or that it will be completed on the terms and conditions contemplated in this news release. The Transaction could be modified, restructured or terminated in accordance with its terms.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, underlying estimates and assumptions made by management and management's good faith belief with respect to future events, performance and results. Such assumptions include, without limitation, expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated timing of the Transaction and the Meeting, the delisting of the Shares from the TSXV, the receipt in a timely manner of court and Securityholder approvals for the Transaction, and the appraised values and tax treatment relating to the Properties and the disposition thereof.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual events, results or performance to be materially different from the events, results, or performance expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally, governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, changes and competition in the food and agriculture industry, risks inherent in an agricultural business including adverse weather and viruses, financing and refinancing risks, changes in economic conditions, changes in interest rates, changes in laws, regulations and guidelines, reliance on key personnel and potential diversion of management time on the Transaction, environmental matters, fluctuations in commodity prices and other risk factors more particularly described in the Company's annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The anticipated timeline for completion of the Transaction may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary court, Securityholder or other approvals in the time assumed, third party litigation or the need for additional time to satisfy the conditions to the completion of the Transaction. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company currently believes to be less significant may also adversely affect the Company or the Transaction.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, results or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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