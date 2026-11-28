JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Singer-songwriter Eylsia Nicolas has passed one billion social media views in 2026. Her holiday single "Santa Got Detained," released November 19, is No. 4 on Groover's U.S. Indie chart and No. 8 on Groover's Global Indie chart. A Black Friday preview of "Wake Me Up for Christmas" has topped 5 million views across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok in the Philippines, ahead of the song's official release.

The momentum follows "Wake Me Up for Diwali Day," which drew more than 100 million views and launched Nicolas' Wake Me Up holiday series.

"Santa Got Detained" tells the story of Santa caught up in customs paperwork and fees on Christmas Eve. It mixes humor and social commentary, keeps a nonpartisan message and has a happy ending. "It's not a personal statement, it's a non-partisan idea of looking at a wider social perspective through humor," Nicolas said.

Music publications have praised the song's unusual approach:

Korliblog (Nov. 21) called it "a cheerful, story-driven Christmas song with a memorable premise and a generous spirit."

Lyrical Odyssey (Nov. 23) said the song "makes room not only for celebration but also for empathy and a little reflection," adding that Nicolas "brings humor and heart to those having a rough season, reminding us that compassion is also part of the holiday spirit."

New Fire Magazine (Nov. 24) wrote that Nicolas "walks the line between a cheeky premise and a sympathetic lens" and that the song "reminds us that Christmas celebrations belong to compassion, understanding, and hope."

Honk Magazine called it "a fun holiday release that offers a fresh outlook on the Christmas season by combining comedy, social commentary, and an encouraging message."

Kindline Magazine (Nov. 24) described the release as "blending holiday cheer, humour and social commentary."

Radio stations are adding the song too. Paris-based Volting Radio added "Santa Got Detained" to its rotation playlist. The station said the song "revisits the world of Christmas with an original approach, mixing humor with a look at certain social realities," and has "an identity all its own." Italy's SilverMusic Radio picked the track for its official Christmas programming, where it will air from December 1 through January 7, 2027.

Nicolas has more than one billion views in 2026 and more than 2.5 million followers across social platforms. With a Christmas song on international charts, she continues to build one of the most unconventional independent music brands working today.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas: https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia Nicolas (born Lisa Pamintuan) is an independent singer-songwriter based in Palm Beach, Florida, known for her Eylsia Orchestral Pop (EOP) sound. She passed 1 billion views across Facebook and Instagram in 2026 as an independent artist. She is a former Irish Open tennis champion, holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence and has served as president of the record label Deco Disc and of New York College of Health Professions. She founded the fashion line Nicolas of Palm Beach, owns the legacy brand Real Boxer and leads WorldIPI.com, an intellectual property research and development company. Her biography, "Hold On Another Day," is available at BookKards.com and on Amazon.

About Eylsia Nicolas LLC

Eylsia Nicolas LLC is an entertainment, media, and brand management company representing the career, creative works, products, and select commercial interests of Eylsia Nicolas. The company oversees activities spanning music, fashion, cosmetics, textiles, publishing, entertainment, personal appearances, speaking engagements, licensing, branded products, and related media ventures.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Chen

Info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-passes-one-billion-views-in-2026-as-%22santa-got-de-1427069