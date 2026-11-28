Custom Health has engaged Yorkville Ives & Co., LLC ("Yorkville Ives"), a U.S.-based registered broker-dealer and member FINRA and SIPC, as financial advisor to support the Company's U.S. capital markets strategy.

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Custom Health Holdings Inc. (TSX: CHLT) ("Custom Health" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled healthcare technology company building the infrastructure for medication management at home, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Yorkville Ives as its financial advisor to provide capital markets advisory services in connection with the Company's U.S. capital markets strategy.

Shane Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of Custom Health, commented, "The United States is where Custom Health is growing fastest, and our third quarter results made that clear. Our U.S. operations generated the majority of our revenue in the quarter, led by InnovativeRx and strengthened by the addition of Spencer Health Solutions, and we see a significant opportunity ahead as we scale our AdhereNet platform across U.S. pharmacy, provider and payor markets. Bringing Yorkville Ives on as a key advisor is a natural next step in that strategy. Exploring the U.S. capital markets and access to U.S.-based growth capital are strategically aligned with our future mandate, and we believe a U.S. market presence can broaden our investor base, enhance liquidity and bring us closer to the investors, partners and patients who drive our business. We are excited to work with the Yorkville Ives team as we execute on this next chapter of growth."

Accelerating U.S. Growth

Custom Health continues to expand its presence in the United States, which has become the Company's largest revenue-generating market. In Q3-2026, U.S. operations generated revenue of US$11.1 million, representing approximately 77% of consolidated revenue of US$14.4 million, which increased 220% year-over-year. This growth was supported by the acquisition of InnovativeRx in June 2026 and the addition of Spencer Health Solutions in September 2026, further strengthening the Company's integrated medication management platform and U.S. market presence. As Custom Health continues to scale its U.S. operations, the engagement with Yorkville Ives is intended to support the Company's broader capital markets strategy.

About the Yorkville Ives Engagement

Under the terms of an engagement agreement dated November 18, 2026, Yorkville Ives will act as the Company's non-exclusive financial advisor for an initial term of twelve (12) months. The advisory services may include advice regarding the Company's U.S. capital markets strategy; the Company's capital structure, financing needs and capital markets positioning; market conditions, timing, valuation considerations and investor positioning; and the Company's presentation to the U.S. investment community.

The engagement does not constitute a commitment by Yorkville Ives or any of its affiliates to purchase, place or underwrite any securities or to provide or arrange any financing.

Amendment of Promissory Note

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated promissory note dated November 23, 2026 (the "Amended Note") with YA II PN, Ltd. (the "Lender"), an affiliate of Yorkville Ives, amending and replacing the terms of the promissory note originally issued on June 4, 2026 (the "Original Note"). The Amended Note provides for an initial tranche of US$3.0 million (which was funded pursuant to the Original Note) and an aggregate principal amount of up to US$15.0 million, with any additional tranches subject to mutual written agreement between the Company and the Lender.

Under the terms of the Amended Note, among other things, the Lender and the Company removed the obligation of the Company to repay the Original Note in full upon completion of the Company's public offering (the "Offering") pursuant to the prospectus supplement of the Company dated November 11, 2026 to a final base shelf prospectus of the Company dated November 5, 2026, reinstated the original maturity date of the Original Note of 16 months following the funding of the initial tranche, amended the interest rate to 17% per annum from the date of the Amended Note payable monthly in cash, and amended the exit fee from 5% of the outstanding balance of the Original Note to a fixed amount of US$150,000, payable on the earlier of March 31, 2027 and the date of full repayment of the Amended Note. The Company may repay the Amended Note prior to maturity without additional penalty, subject to payment of the exit fee.

Following completion of the Offering and in the course of discussions between the Company and the Lender in relation to the Company's wider public markets strategy, the Lender and the Company concluded that it would be in the best interests of the Company for the loans made pursuant to the Original Note (as amended pursuant to the Amended Note) to be retained and for the Company to direct the funds previously proposed to be applied towards repayment of the Original Note towards funding of the Company's operating activities and for other corporate purposes.

Shane Bishop

Chief Executive Officer

Custom Health Holdings Inc.

About Custom Health

Custom Health is an AI-enabled healthcare technology company building the infrastructure for medication management at home. The Company connects in-home technology, pharmacy, and pharmacist-led clinicians to create continuous visibility into a patient's medication use and support timely clinical action. Powered by its proprietary AdhereNet platform, Custom Health operates an integrated pharmacy network across Canada and the U.S. as part of its broader infrastructure, supporting medication delivery, medication-use insights, and pharmacist-led care to enable earlier intervention and better medication management at home. To learn more, visit customhealth.com.

About Yorkville Ives & Co., LLC

Yorkville Ives & Co., LLC is a full-service investment bank and registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Headquartered in New York and affiliated with Yorkville Advisors Global, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser to a family of investment funds, Yorkville Ives provides financial advisory, capital raising, and U.S. execution and distribution services to companies across public and private markets. Its focus spans AI and disruptive technology, enterprise software, defense technology, industrials, energy, power and infrastructure, and other growth sectors. Yorkville Ives' platform also includes an equity research department focused on technology and other growth sectors. Yorkville Ives is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "potential", "explore", "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "continue", "opportunity" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the services to be provided by Yorkville, the term of the engagement and other terms thereunder; the Company's U.S. capital markets strategy; the Company's potential access to U.S. capital markets and U.S.-based growth capital; the anticipated benefits of a U.S. market presence, including a broader investor base and enhanced liquidity; the Company's growth strategy and strategic priorities in the United States, including the scaling of its AdhereNet platform and U.S. operations; the terms of the Amended Note and the Company's payment obligations thereunder, including interest, the exit fee and monthly principal repayments; and the use of funds previously proposed to be applied towards repayment of the Original Note.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding market conditions, the Company's ability to satisfy applicable U.S. regulatory requirements, the Company's financial performance and capital requirements, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its obligations, and the continued performance of its U.S. operations. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation: the risk that the Company does not execute its U.S. capital markets strategy on the anticipated terms or timing, or at all; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the engagement are not realized; the inability to satisfy U.S. securities regulatory requirements; the costs associated with the engagement; volatility in capital markets and investor demand; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, or at all; the Company's ability to make interest, exit fee and principal payments under the Amended Note, and to repay or refinance its indebtedness, when due; the consequences of an event of default under the Amended Note, including an increased interest rate and increased monthly repayments; restrictions on the Company's ability to incur additional indebtedness or grant liens; the Company's ability to fund its operating activities; dilution to shareholders from any future financing; going-concern uncertainty; the Company's history of losses; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses; the Company's ability to scale its AdhereNet platform and U.S. operations; competition; reliance on key personnel; foreign exchange fluctuations; U.S. and Canadian pharmacy and healthcare regulation; and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The list of risk factors above is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

No decision has been made to pursue any specific listing or transaction in the United States or elsewhere, and there can be no assurance that any listing or any related financing will be completed, or as to the terms or timing of any such listing or financing. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

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