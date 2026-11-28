KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / SSF Home Group Berhad ("SSF" or the "Group"), a well-known retailer in furniture, home décor, and home living products, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 30 September 2026 ("Q1 FYE2027"), recording revenue of RM36.08 million, gross profit ("GP") of RM19.59 million, profit before tax ("PBT") of RM0.75 million and profit after tax ("PAT") of RM0.55 million. The Group recorded a GP margin of 54.3%, while basic earnings per share stood at 0.07 sen.

SSFHOME Flagship Garden Outlet

Following the change in the Group's financial year-end from 30 April to 30 June, no comparative figures are presented for the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

On a quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") basis, the Group recorded revenue of RM36.08 million compared with RM25.65 million in the immediate preceding quarter. However, the reported figures are not directly comparable as the current quarter covers three months, while the preceding quarter covered only two months. PBT moderated from RM1.96 million to RM0.75 million, mainly attributable to the higher GP margin recorded in the preceding quarter following a reversal of inventories written down.

The Group maintained a sound financial position as at 30 September 2026, with cash and short-term deposits and short-term investments amounting to a combined RM74.20 million, with no outstanding bank borrowings. The Group also generated positive net operating cash flow of RM4.19 million during the quarter. In line with its commitment to delivering shareholder value, SSF paid a single-tier interim dividend of 0.5 sen per ordinary share, amounting to RM4.00 million, on 30 September 2026.

Mr. Lok Kok Khong, Executive Director of SSF Home Group Berhad commented, "As we embark on our next phase of growth, our focus remains on expanding our retail presence while enhancing the productivity and operational efficiency of our existing network. Despite the prevailing challenges in the retail environment, we remain committed to our 'New Style, Big Value' proposition, offering stylish, practical and affordable home living solutions through refreshed store formats, strategic pricing and continuous product innovation."

He added, "Our recent proposed acquisition of industrial land in Pulau Indah, Selangor, for RM42.47 million also forms part of our long-term growth strategy. By developing our own warehouse and distribution facilities, we aim to enhance operational efficiency and scalability, strengthen our asset base and reduce our exposure to rising rental costs over time. This investment is expected to complement our ongoing retail expansion and better position the Group for future growth."

Earlier today, SSF also held its Fourth Annual General Meeting ("4th AGM"), during which the Group shared updates on its financial performance, operational developments and future expansion plans with shareholders. Following the opening of new outlets in Jerantut and Mega Square, Kuantan, between August and October 2026, the Group is scheduled to open its latest outlet in Ayer Keroh, Melaka, today.

Looking ahead, the Group remains cautiously optimistic about its prospects despite external headwinds, including rising production and logistics costs, inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainties. SSF will continue to strengthen its market presence through strategic outlet expansion, value-for-money offerings, cost efficiency initiatives and resilient supply chain partnerships, while maintaining a disciplined approach towards inventory and capital management.

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ABOUT SSF HOME GROUP BERHAD

SSF Home Group Berhad is a leading Malaysian home furnishing retailer specialising in furniture, home décor, and living products. Our comprehensive offerings are accessible both in-store and online, catering to diverse tastes and preferences, transforming houses into cherished homes. With more than 40 retail outlets nationwide, SSF is committed to enhancing living standards by offering affordable, high-quality products that foster comfort and creativity in every dwelling.

For more information about SSF Home Group Berhad, please visit their corporate website http://ssf.com.my or e-commerce website http://ssfhome.com.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of SSF Home Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: SSF Home Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ssf-home-group-delivers-rm36.08-million-revenue-in-q1-fye2027-1431293