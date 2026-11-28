SDLG Group Holds Mining Equipment New Product Launch in Shanghai

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2026

Seven new machines expand the group's integrated mining solutions portfolio

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 24, 2026, SDLG Group unveiled seven new machines, including three wheel loaders, a mining hydrostatic dozer, a mining excavator and two hybrid haul trucks. The launch strengthens the group's integrated mining solutions across loading, excavation, drilling, hauling, dozing, compaction and grading.

The new lineup reflects SDLG Group's focus on new energy technologies, larger-capacity equipment and intelligent systems to improve productivity and energy efficiency:

L959K - All-new-generation K-series wheel loader

- All-new-generation K-series wheel loader L9160KHB - The 16-ton class hybrid wheel loader

- The 16-ton class hybrid wheel loader L958HEV - Unmanned intelligent wheel loader

- Unmanned intelligent wheel loader D82H - Mining hydrostatic dozer

- Mining hydrostatic dozer ME200 - Mining excavator

- Mining excavator VTH150 - Hybrid electric-wheel haul truck

- Hybrid electric-wheel haul truck RTH186 - High-capacity electric haul truck

Selected models also feature drive-by-wire interfaces for seamless upgrades to autonomous operation.

This concentrated showcase features SDLG Group's star-product lineup. Anchored in its full product matrix, our industry-leading mining solutions span loading, excavating, drilling, hauling, compacting, grading and dozing. With multi-energy, manned/unmanned capabilities for open-pit and underground mines, we shift from single-machine excellence to full-chain optimization, lifting mine output and cutting total cost of ownership. It's the core rationale behind seven new products' launch.

Speaking at the event, Wang Zhizhong, Honorary Chairman of SDLG Group, highlighted the complexity of mining operations, which puts equipment quality, technology, service standards and problem-solving capabilities to the test. These principles underpin the group's newly unveiled "ONE SDLG" brand strategy, which emphasizes product excellence, intelligent innovation, full-lifecycle support and industry-wide collaboration.

SDLG Group leads China's wheel loader market as well as global mining truck sales, while ranking among the industry leaders in excavator sales. The group had maintained a strategic partnership with Volvo for 19 years. Drawing on this partnership, it empowers the group with core advantages to compete on equal footing with global-leading enterprises. On the service side, it is strengthening its local service network to provide timely, reliable support to customers worldwide.

Raúl Siucho Dextre, Chairman of the board of Peru's San Martín, shared his company's experience with LGMG's mining excavators and hybrid haul trucks, which have been used in continuous heavy-load operations at Shougang's high-altitude iron ore project in Peru since 2025.

Siucho Dextre praised the hybrid haul trucks for their energy efficiency and reduced emissions. Reliable equipment and responsive maintenance support have helped maximize uptime and productivity. He also looked forward to further product improvements tailored to high-altitude, heavy-load mining conditions.

SDLG Group now operates four overseas manufacturing bases, more than 80 overseas subsidiaries, with business operations spanning over 140 countries and regions. The group is moving beyond equipment supply to become a long-term partner offering integrated mining solutions. With its long-standing commitment to "Forge a Renowned Brand, Build a Century Legacy," the group will continue to work with global partners to advance efficient, intelligent and lower-carbon mining operations and expand the global reach of China's mining equipment industry.

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