Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV: PEI) (OTC Pink: GXRFF) ("Prospera", "PEI", the "Corporation", or the "Company"), Prospera has made substantial progress across all 13 sites covered by MRO 98/26 since its November 6 update. Several reports have been submitted and are awaiting Ministry approval as detailed below, along with continued daily progress across the remaining sites involving final lab results, excavation, hauling, backfill, and sampling actively underway. On inspection items, 13 have been closed or submitted for reinspection after completion. Environmental testing also remains mobilized across the Hearts Hill, Luseland and Cuthbert areas, and work is continuing through freeze-up conditions.

Environmental cleanup (MRO 98/26):

5-20-036-26W3: spill sampling is complete and has been approved by the Ministry. Only the spill map remains to be added to the file.

4-20-036-26W3: the Phase II is complete showing no contamination and with the Ministry. We have recommended vegetation monitoring and a gypsum amendment, and we are awaiting a response from Kindersley office.

9-19-036-26W3: the excavation was resampled as requested and all three samples are below guidelines. The updated report was sent to the Ministry on November 27.

9-20-036-26W3: Received backfill approval from Ministry, work to complete next week.

1-28-026-29W3 (Cuthbert): spill pile fully removed, all samples came back clean, and the cleanup report was submitted to the Ministry on November 26.

2-28-026-29W3 (Cuthbert): spill pile fully removed and all samples are below guidelines except one, which showed elevated barite. The lab is rerunning it, with results due November 30.

8-28-026-29W3 (Cuthbert): spill pile fully removed and one sample failed for hydrocarbons. The affected area has been mapped for scraping and will then be resampled.

16-28-036-26W3: the Phase II is complete and identified a 20 m by 40 m area of impacted material. Removal is underway, eight confirmation samples have been taken, and lab results are due November 28.

12-28-035-25W3: the Phase II narrowed the work to a 10 m by 10 m excavation around one borehole, which was staked out on November 24. Excavation is ongoing.

8-28-036-26W3: the EM survey is complete and has greatly reduced the area requiring a Phase II. We are preparing the EM report and recommendations. This is an active site so work is proceeding daily in an accelerated fashion.

12-27-026-29W3 and 2-2-027-29W3 (Cuthbert): landfill samples have been taken and landfill approval is in hand, so the soil piles can now be fully hauled out.

Inspection items:

5 approved and closed by Ministry.

8 submitted and ready for reinspection.

49 items remain open in IRIS as of today. 31 of these are mineral leases, which are being addressed through the re-leasing process, and 12 are annulus tests tied to well repairs which are approved by the Ministry and pending completion. The remaining six are site items: 16-28-036-26W3: incident site to be brought to monitoring status (covered under MRO 98/26 above). 1-28-026-29W3: piles remaining on the lease to be inventoried. These are clay piles that are to stay on site as mandated by landowner. 4-27-036-26W3: soil pile on the well pad. The landfill sample has been taken and approved so it can be hauled out November 30. 13-12-036-26W3: lease construction soil piles to be put back. Active work is ongoing on field to bring this lease to approved status. 15-33-026-29W3: two soil windrows to be removed and the lease reconstructed to the active working area. This will be addressed once the excavator finishes at Luseland 12-28 and heads to Cuthbert. 4-33-035-25W3: weed control, to be completed in spring 2027 as directed by the Ministry.



Minister's Order MRO 196/26

Prospera met in person with the Honourable Minister of Energy and Resources, has filed its full Compliance and Landowner Plan, and is reporting progress against that plan to the Ministry each week. Prospera will provide a further update as material developments occur.

Shares for Debt

Prospera has entered into settlement agreements with a total of ten arm's length vendors, representing an aggregate of $103,067.70 in outstanding trade payables, to be satisfied through the issuance of 3,435,592 common shares at a deemed price of $0.030 per share. The shares will be subject to a trading restriction of four months and a day from the date of issuance and are subject to TSXV acceptance.

Shares for Debt Update

Prospera announces an update to its previously announced shares-for-debt settlements originally disclosed on October 16, 2026. The Company has entered into settlement agreements with a total of four arm's length vendors, representing an aggregate of $92,850.00 to be satisfied through the issuance of 3,068,809 common shares. One vendor has settled $5,500.00 through the issuance of 157,143 common shares at a deemed price of $0.035 per share. Three vendors have collectively settled a total of $87,350.00 through the issuance of 2,911,666 common shares at a deemed price of $0.030 per share. The shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The transactions have been accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Q3 2026 Financial Statements & MD&A

Prospera will file its unaudited condensed interim financial statements, and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 on Monday, November 30, 2026. Once filed, they will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.prosperaenergy.com.

About Prospera

Prospera Energy Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian energy company specializing in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Prospera is dedicated to optimizing recovery from legacy fields using environmentally safe and efficient reservoir development methods and production practices. The company's core properties are strategically located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, including Cuthbert, Luseland, Hearts Hill, and Brooks. Prospera Energy Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEI and the U.S. OTC Market under GXRFF.

Prospera reports gross production at the first point of sale, excluding gas used in operations and volumes from partners in arrears, even if cash proceeds are received. Gross production represents Prospera's working interest before royalties, while net production reflects its working interest after royalty deductions. These definitions align with CSA Staff Notice 51-324 to ensure consistency and transparency in reporting.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Corporation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Corporation, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Corporation's environmental remediation program and its targeted completion dates, and its compliance program and engagement with the Ministry. Achievement of the remediation schedule is subject to, among other things, weather and winter field conditions, laboratory turnaround, the availability of contractors, equipment and capital, and the timing of regulatory reviews.

Although Prospera believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Prospera can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Prospera. As a result, Prospera cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward- looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Prospera does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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