VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) today reported that all matters submitted for approval at New Pacific's annual meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated October 27, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM. A total of 137,815,834 common shares, representing 74.17% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:



Votes For Withheld Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Dickson Hall 123,540,392 95.60 % 5,684,961 4.40 % Martin Wafforn 107,206,909 82.96 % 22,018,444 17.04 % Maria Tang 123,545,719 95.60 % 5,679,634 4.40 % Jalen Yuan 129,123,984 99.92 % 101,369 0.08 % Paul Simpson 122,743,994 94.98 % 6,481,359 5.02 % Myles Gao 128,996,882 99.82 % 228,471 0.18 %

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and shareholders re-approved the Company's share-based compensation plan. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing two permitting stage precious metals projects in Bolivia. Its Silver Sand project in Potosí has the potential to become one of the world's largest silver mines. The Carangas Silver-Gold project in Oruro strengthens the Company's portfolio through scale, robust economics, and regional exploration potential. With near a decade of operating experience in Bolivia, New Pacific has earned the confidence of its stakeholders and shareholders.

On behalf of New Pacific Metals Corp.

Jalen Yuan, CEO and Director

For Further Information

New Pacific Metals Corp.

Phone: (604) 633-1368 Ext. 223

U.S. & Canada toll-free: 1-877-631-0593

E-mail: [email protected]

For additional information and to receive company news by e-mail, please register using New Pacific's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

SOURCE New Pacific Metals Corp.