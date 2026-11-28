VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) today reported that all matters submitted for approval at New Pacific's annual meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated October 27, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM. A total of 137,815,834 common shares, representing 74.17% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.
The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:
Votes For
Withheld
Director
Number
Percentage
Number
Percentage
Dickson Hall
123,540,392
95.60 %
5,684,961
4.40 %
Martin Wafforn
107,206,909
82.96 %
22,018,444
17.04 %
Maria Tang
123,545,719
95.60 %
5,679,634
4.40 %
Jalen Yuan
129,123,984
99.92 %
101,369
0.08 %
Paul Simpson
122,743,994
94.98 %
6,481,359
5.02 %
Myles Gao
128,996,882
99.82 %
228,471
0.18 %
Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and shareholders re-approved the Company's share-based compensation plan. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.
About New Pacific Metals
New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing two permitting stage precious metals projects in Bolivia. Its Silver Sand project in Potosí has the potential to become one of the world's largest silver mines. The Carangas Silver-Gold project in Oruro strengthens the Company's portfolio through scale, robust economics, and regional exploration potential. With near a decade of operating experience in Bolivia, New Pacific has earned the confidence of its stakeholders and shareholders.
On behalf of New Pacific Metals Corp.
Jalen Yuan, CEO and Director
For Further Information
New Pacific Metals Corp.
Phone: (604) 633-1368 Ext. 223
U.S. & Canada toll-free: 1-877-631-0593
E-mail: [email protected]
For additional information and to receive company news by e-mail, please register using New Pacific's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.
SOURCE New Pacific Metals Corp.