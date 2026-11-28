GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 27 November, the 2026 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition (Auto Guangzhou 2026) opened. Changan Automobile launched Changan SDA Pilot Ultra 2.0, rolled out the City NCA (Navigation Cruise Assist) OTA upgrade for SDA Pilot Pro and brought SDA Cockpit and SDA Chassis to the show.





Driven by Customer Needs, SDA Pilot Safeguards Every Journey

Since its official launch on 4 September, SDA Pilot has consistently taken customer pain points and feedback as the starting point for updates, continuously rolling out improvements to make every journey more reassuring and give drivers more reason to trust it.

At Auto Guangzhou 2026, Changan SDA Pilot Ultra 2.0 was launched. Its end-to-end capabilities have been extended from city roads to integrated driving and parking, with significantly greater model capacity and coverage that now reaches from open roads to private parking areas.

To address the most common customer pain points, SDA Pilot Ultra 2.0 adds key functions including parking space to parking space navigation, three-point turn and Toll Plaza Passage. Parking space to parking space enables end-to-end navigation from an underground parking space, via city roads and ramps, all the way to the destination parking space.

The three-point turn is designed for places where a single U-turn is impossible, such as narrow roads in older city districts and inside business parks, turning the vehicle around smoothly.

Toll Plaza Passage allows the vehicle to slow down near the toll plaza, select a lane as needed, follow the vehicle ahead through the barrier and merge onto the highway as soon as the gate lifts, delivering an effortless transition between city and highway driving.

SDA Pilot Pro adds City NCA, giving more customers advanced intelligent driving assistance. Following the launch of the CHANGAN NEVO Q07 in October, the City NCA OTA upgrade began rolling out, with frequent updates continuing throughout November. It will cover multiple popular models, including the NEVO Q06, planned for December.

Full-Stack In-House Development Enables Frequent Updates While Rigorous Validation Keeps Safety First

SDA Pilot's ability to improve continuously is rooted in Changan Automobile's commitment to full-stack in-house development. With full control over the entire chain of algorithms, data, simulation, validation and OTA, Changan Automobile has built a closed loop that runs from customer feedback through data collection, model training, simulation, field testing and extreme-condition validation to OTA.

Within six months, the R&D team reviewed 120,000 pieces of customer feedback, conducted dozens of face-to-face customer research sessions, added 3.5 million high-quality road data entries each month and accumulated 25 million driving samples to train large models, making SDA Pilot more capable the more it is used.

The SDA Intelligence Debuts Together as Global Expansion and New Energy Open New Growth Opportunities

At Auto Guangzhou 2026, Changan SDA Cockpit and SDA Chassis appeared alongside SDA Pilot, together forming the Changan SDA Intelligence. SDA Cockpit creates a warm, reassuring and stress-free third living space. Its AI agent was upgraded at the show to the new Xiao An, supporting multiple instructions in a single sentence, remembering driver preferences and enabling voice interaction with SDA Pilot.

SDA Chassis uses integrated chassis control to coordinate braking, steering and suspension, with features such as wet-road stability control, side and rear collision mitigation and Magic Carpet Suspension with memory, delivering an experience that balances safety, comfort and driving pleasure. It will also receive OTA upgrades based on driver preferences in the future, so the more you drive, the better it understands you.

With intelligent technology as a key pillar, Changan Automobile is also expanding further into global markets and new energy vehicles, creating new room for high-quality growth. Since launching its Vast Ocean Plan for global expansion in 2023, Changan has entered 149 countries and regions, with exports expected to surpass one million units this year.

By 2030, it plans to exceed 2 million units in overseas sales of its own brands, accounting for over 50% of total sales, build more than 4,200 sales outlets and establish overseas production capacity of over 1.2 million units.

Looking ahead, Changan Automobile will also continue to advance applications for L3 conditionally automated and L4 highly automated driving licenses in China, while accelerating its Green Plan for new energy and its Vast Ocean Plan for global expansion, injecting momentum into the growth of the global automotive industry through innovation.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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