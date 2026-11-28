KuCoin Advances Australian Engagement at CryptoCon Sydney, Spotlighting Global Infrastructure and Local Accountability

SYDNEY, Nov. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin highlighted the importance of connecting global exchange capabilities with local responsibilities at CryptoCon Sydney at ICC Sydney. During the panel "Global Infrastructure, Local Accountability: Where Exchanges Fit in Crypto's Next Phase," KuCoin CMO Skylar W and Managing Director of KuCoin in Australia James Pinch discussed how exchanges can respond to broader financial needs through infrastructure investment, market-specific governance and local delivery. They were joined by Zach Ahmajani, Head of Operations at KuCoin in Australia, in a discussion moderated by Lydia Ward, Growth Manager of KuCoin in Australia.

Skylar described an industry in which trading volume, liquidity and asset selection remain important, but expectations increasingly extend to the infrastructure and operating standards behind those services. She connected KuCoin's investment in security and transparency through its $2 Billion Trust Project with the development of its global compliance framework and institutional services. "Global capabilities are the starting point. What matters is how the product works locally, with clear responsibilities from day one," said Skylar W. Her remarks also highlighted continued work on trading architecture and security infrastructure to support performance and resilience as financial activity becomes more demanding.

During the discussion, Skylar also introduced KuCoin 5.0 as an example of how those investments translate into tangible improvements for users. Launched under the "Trust, Built-in." initiative, the platform-wide upgrade offers distinct Lite and Pro experiences and a single point of access to AI assistance across the platform. It also introduces a Unified Trading Account that allows eligible users at VIP1 and above to manage funds and trade across spot, margin and futures from one account.

James brought that discussion back to the tasks users need to complete. Drawing on a focus group involving people who had purchased crypto in the previous 12 to 24 months, he described participants using digital assets to pay vendors and send money overseas. While those observations reflected the group rather than all users, they illustrated why exchanges need to consider the full journey of moving and using funds. "Some of the people we spoke to were buying crypto because they had a payment or transfer to make," said James Pinch. "Banks and exchanges each have a role, and the opportunity is to improve how those services meet the needs of people and businesses."

The discussion connected these changing needs with a practical requirement: global infrastructure must translate into services that reflect the market they serve. For KuCoin, that means combining technology and product expertise with local understanding, clearly identifying service-provider responsibilities and distinguishing global capabilities from services available through the relevant entity. Security measures, reserve disclosures and independent assessments contribute to that approach by giving users information about platform practices within defined scopes.

This emphasis on accountability extended to "The Future of Finance in Australia: A Government & Regulatory Roundtable," where James Kwan, KuCoin Australia's legal lead, joined representatives from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and DECA. The session explored priorities for the responsible development of Australia's digital asset market, placing regulatory dialogue and governance alongside the industry's technology and product development.

KuCoin's participation followed the opening of its Australian programme with Global Brand Ambassador Adam Scott on 23 November. Building on its collaboration with the convention in 2025, its three-year partnership with CryptoCon Sydney provides an ongoing forum for engagement with Australian users and industry partners. Together with its Sydney office and local leadership team established in 2025, the partnership supports KuCoin's long-term approach to bringing global resources into services shaped by local expertise and needs.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform builds trust into every layer of the user experience, combining advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin globally provides access to 1,000+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building a secure, transparent, compliant, and user-centric ecosystem for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certifications. In recent years, KuCoin has continued to strengthen its global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

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