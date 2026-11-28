A federal appeals court issued an order today temporarily blocking key Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) restrictions on medical marijuana supply chains that were scheduled to take effect November 29, providing relief to businesses that warned the requirements could result in widespread layoffs, closures and disruptions to patient access.

Duane Boise CEO MMJ International Holdings " We support DEA's insistence on lawful controlled-substance supply chains as a federal appeals court temporarily pauses enforcement, raising fundamental questions about original marijuana inventory, federal registration and international drug treaty compliance."

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 28, 2026 / MMJ International Holdings, Inc. ("MMJ"), a pharmaceutical development company advancing FDA-regulated cannabinoid medicines, today called attention to a fundamental contradiction in America's federal drug enforcement policy following a November 25 administrative stay issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

While the United States military conducts lethal strikes against suspected maritime drug traffickers under Operation Southern Spear, the federal government faces an uncomfortable question at home: How will previously unregistered state marijuana operators demonstrate that their existing controlled-substance inventory originated from lawful sources?

The question is no longer academic.

State marijuana operators have turned to the federal courts seeking relief from DEA's requirements governing transactions with entities that lack federal registration or qualifying interim authorization.

In this particular dispute, MMJ believes DEA is correct to insist upon federally authorized supply chains.

THE COURT HAS PAUSED ENFORCEMENT - NOT VALIDATED THE SUPPLY CHAIN

On November 25, 2026, Circuit Judges Neomi Rao, Justin Walker and Bradley Garcia issued an administrative stay in consolidated cases Nos. 26-1324, 26-1325 and 26-1329.

The order temporarily pauses a portion of DEA's October 30 guidance concerning qualifying timely applicants conducting state-authorized medical marijuana transactions with entities that are neither federally registered nor timely applicants.

The court expressly stated that its order should not be interpreted as a determination on the merits.

The administrative stay gives the court sufficient time to consider the operators' emergency motions before the November 29 compliance deadline.

It does not establish that the operators' historical acquisitions were lawful. It does not resolve the legality of their existing inventory. Nor does it determine whether their supply chains satisfy the United States' international drug treaty obligations.

THE QUESTION EVERY DEA DIVERSION INSPECTOR SHOULD BE ASKING

As DEA begins bringing state marijuana cultivation operations into the federal regulatory framework, MMJ believes diversion investigators must address a basic question that has received insufficient public attention.

Where did the original marijuana come from?

Consider the following hypothetical DEA inspection:

DEA Diversion Investigator: Where did your original marijuana plants come from?

State Marijuana Operator: We acquired our original genetics in 2017 under our state cultivation license.

DEA Diversion Investigator: Who supplied those plants, and what federal authorization covered the transaction?

State Marijuana Operator: Our state inventory system began tracking the plants when they entered our facility.

DEA Diversion Investigator: What documentation establishes that the original controlled substances were lawfully acquired, and under what federal authority were subsequent crops manufactured?

That final question exposes a potential weakness in the entire federal transition framework.

A seed-to-sale tracking system may document every plant, harvest, extraction and retail transaction after inventory enters a state-licensed facility. But that does not necessarily establish the lawful federal origin of the starting material.

Tracking a controlled substance is not the same as establishing its lawful provenance.

WHAT THE UNITED NATIONS DRUG TREATY REQUIRES

The United States remains a party to the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, as amended by the 1972 Protocol.

The treaty establishes a comprehensive system governing the cultivation, manufacture, possession, acquisition and distribution of controlled drugs.

Among its relevant provisions:

Article 4(c): Limits controlled drugs to medical and scientific purposes, subject to the Convention.

Limits controlled drugs to medical and scientific purposes, subject to the Convention. Articles 23 and 28: Establish governmental licensing and control requirements for cannabis cultivated for the production of cannabis or cannabis resin.

Establish governmental licensing and control requirements for cannabis cultivated for the production of cannabis or cannabis resin. Article 33: Requires possession of controlled drugs to be under legal authority.

Requires possession of controlled drugs to be under legal authority. Article 34(b): Requires records documenting individual acquisitions and disposals of controlled drugs.

Requires records documenting individual acquisitions and disposals of controlled drugs. Article 35: Requires measures against illicit trafficking.

Requires measures against illicit trafficking. Article 36: Addresses unauthorized controlled-drug activities under the Convention's penal provisions.

Federal regulations impose additional accountability requirements.

Under 21 C.F.R. § 1304.22(a)(1)(iii), registered manufacturers must maintain supplier-identifying records for controlled substances received, including applicable DEA registration information.

While these recordkeeping obligations do not necessarily operate retroactively, MMJ believes DEA must explain how previously manufactured controlled marijuana inventory can enter the federally authorized distribution system without an adequate determination of its legal status.

THE GOVERNMENT'S OWN 2020 RULE EXPOSES THE CONTRADICTION

In its December 18, 2020 final rule, Controls To Enhance the Cultivation of Marihuana for Research in the United States, DEA rejected proposals to allow federally registered researchers to obtain controlled marijuana from unregistered state sources.

DEA determined that such acquisitions were inconsistent with the federal Controlled Substances Act and the Single Convention.

Six years later, the federal government is attempting to incorporate existing state marijuana businesses into the federal regulatory system.

What has changed regarding the lawful acquisition of controlled marijuana?

What statutory authority permits the retention and commercialization of inventory manufactured before federal authorization?

And what procedures will DEA diversion investigators use to reconcile that inventory?

AMERICA'S DRUG ENFORCEMENT DOUBLE STANDARD

Under Operation Southern Spear, the United States has employed military force against vessels suspected of involvement in international narcotics trafficking.

Meanwhile, domestic marijuana businesses that historically operated outside federal registration requirements are seeking judicial relief from DEA's efforts to establish federally compliant supply chains.

MMJ recognizes that maritime narcotics interdiction and domestic controlled-substance regulation involve different legal authorities and circumstances. Nevertheless, the contrast raises a legitimate question about the consistency of federal drug policy.

"America cannot insist upon accountability for illicit drug supply chains abroad while overlooking fundamental questions about the origin of controlled drug inventory at home," said Duane Boise, President and CEO of MMJ International Holdings.

"If the federal government is prepared to deploy military force against suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean, surely it can require a marijuana cultivation company seeking federal registration to identify its suppliers and explain the legal authority under which its controlled inventory was acquired and manufactured."

"This is not about opposing marijuana. It is about insisting that the federal government apply coherent, consistent and scientifically responsible standards to controlled substances."

MMJ FOLLOWED THE FEDERAL PATHWAY

Unlike businesses that established commercial marijuana operations under state licenses before obtaining federal registration, MMJ pursued its pharmaceutical development program through federal regulatory channels.

The company's development activities have included:

Health Canada export authorizations and DEA import permits for cannabinoid extracts.

FDA investigational new drug applications for Huntington's disease and multiple sclerosis.

FDA orphan drug designation for its Huntington's disease development program.

DEA Schedule I analytical laboratory registration.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing through Catalent.

Production of approximately 50,000 GMP-manufactured investigational soft-gel capsules containing standardized quantities of THC and CBD.

Pharmaceutical analytical testing, stability studies and clinical development planning.

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation submitted its federal bulk-manufacturer application in December 2018 and has pursued DEA authorization rather than commencing unauthorized commercial cultivation.

"MMJ did not ask the federal government for forgiveness after establishing a controlled-substance cultivation business," Boise continued. "We asked for permission before undertaking federally regulated production. We followed the pharmaceutical pathway, invested millions of dollars and waited for the required federal authorizations."

"Why should companies seeking entry into the same federal regulatory system be relieved of demonstrating that their controlled-substance supply chains comply with federal law?"

WHERE DID THE ORIGINAL MARIJUANA GENETICS COME FROM?

Publicly available historical state cultivation applications provide additional reasons for DEA to examine original inventory.

Certain Pennsylvania cultivation applications submitted in 2017 contemplated acquiring startup genetic material from outside the state. At least one application described a startup inventory tracking mechanism that did not associate initial genetic material with its source.

These applications predated the 2018 Farm Bill's exclusion of qualifying hemp from federal marijuana controls.

Although these documents do not independently establish unlawful acquisitions by individual operators, they raise questions that deserve investigation.

Even where an operator subsequently obtained federally lawful hemp seeds, the production of controlled marijuana from those seeds before federal authorization presents a separate legal issue.

MMJ believes DEA should determine:

The identity and legal status of original suppliers.

The dates and quantities of original controlled marijuana acquisitions.

Whether applicable federal import or transfer authorizations existed.

The federal authority under which subsequent controlled crops were produced.

How existing inventory was reconciled upon entry into the federal regulatory system.

Whether applicable treaty, production quota and governmental crop-control obligations have been satisfied.

A new federal registration should not automatically be presumed to erase historical federal violations.

IN THIS CASE, DEA IS RIGHT

MMJ is separately challenging Attorney General Order No. 6754-2026 in the D.C. Circuit under consolidated litigation that includes MMJ's petition, No. 26-1130.

However, MMJ's opposition to the Attorney General's rescheduling framework does not mean that it opposes every position taken by DEA.

In the current litigation brought by state marijuana operators, MMJ supports DEA's insistence that controlled-substance transactions occur through federally authorized channels.

The temporary administrative stay provides the court with time to evaluate the operators' arguments, including their claims of commercial disruption and potential interruptions in patient access.

Those concerns deserve consideration. But commercial inconvenience cannot independently establish compliance with federal statutes or international treaty obligations.

"The appeals court has provided additional time to examine a serious regulatory situation," Boise concluded. "It has not issued a blanket pardon for previously unregistered marijuana operations."

"Before America integrates these businesses into its federal controlled-substance supply chain, someone must ask the most elementary question in drug diversion enforcement: Where did the drugs come from?"

About MMJ International Holdings

MMJ International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, Inc. and MMJ BioPharma Labs, Inc., is pursuing the development of standardized cannabinoid pharmaceutical formulations through the FDA-regulated drug development pathway.

The company is committed to scientific integrity, pharmaceutical quality, patient safety, lawful controlled-substance sourcing and consistent enforcement of federal regulatory requirements.

MMJ International Holdings - Doing Marijuana Right.

Regulatory and Legal References

United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, 1961, as amended by the 1972 Protocol.

Controlled Substances Act, 21 U.S.C. §§ 801 et seq.

21 C.F.R. § 1304.22.

DEA Final Rule, 85 Fed. Reg. 82333, December 18, 2020.

Attorney General Order No. 6754-2026, 91 Fed. Reg. 22714, April 28, 2026.

D.C. Circuit Administrative Stay, November 25, 2026, Document No. 2205508, consolidated cases Nos. 26-1324, 26-1325 and 26-1329.

MMJ International Holdings rescheduling challenge, D.C. Circuit No. 26-1130.

Operation Southern Spear, Lead Inspector General Report to Congress, July 1-September 30, 2026.

Media Contact:

Madison Hisey

MMJ International Holdings, Inc.

mhisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/no-dea-marijuana-registration-number-no-lawful-drug-supply-the-questi-1494721