Molecular Diagnostics Market to Reach US$33.9 Bn by 2031 at 9.7% CAGR: Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global molecular diagnostics market is valued at USD 21.39 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 33.98 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Two shifts are running side by side. In care settings, testing is moving closer to the patient: point-of-care and rapid molecular tests are helping clinicians decide faster, and companies are building the infrastructure to run PCR testing outside central labs. In the lab, one test is being asked to do more: multiplex panels and sequencing-based approaches can look for several pathogens or biomarkers at once.

Behind both are the same demand drivers. Growing need for early and accurate disease detection, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer and genetic disorders, and increasing healthcare expenditure are strengthening demand. Wissen Research's analysis finds the market moving toward faster, more automated and more decentralized molecular testing.

Request a Free Sample for Market Size, Share & Forecast Insights: https://www.wissenresearch.com/request-a-sample/?report=molecular-diagnostics-market

Testing Moves Closer to the Patient

Point-of-care and rapid molecular tests are being adopted across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and clinics because they shorten the time between sample and decision. Portable molecular platforms and rapid testing technologies are supporting decentralized testing and widening access to diagnostic services.

PCR remains the backbone of this shift. Polymerase chain reaction held the largest share by technology in 2025, supported by its sensitivity, specificity and broad clinical use across infectious disease, oncology and genetic testing, and by its fit with both centralized labs and decentralized settings. In September 2026, Co-Diagnostics (US) launched cloud and mobile infrastructure in India to support decentralized PCR-based testing and clinical studies for tuberculosis, combining PCR testing, mobile applications and secure cloud data management for public-health surveillance.

Get a Custom Briefing on This Market for Your Business

Wissen Research's analysts are available to walk through findings specific to your market, region, or competitive set.

Need Insights Specific to Your Business? Request a Customized Version of This Report: https://www.wissenresearch.com/request-customization/?report=molecular-diagnostics-market

Multiplex and Sequencing Widen What One Test Can Find

Multiplex testing is projected to register the highest growth by technique during the forecast period. Detecting multiple pathogens, biomarkers or genetic targets in a single run improves efficiency and shortens turnaround, which matters most in syndromic infectious disease testing and complex clinical conditions. Automated and point-of-care platforms are expected to push adoption further.

Companies are moving in this direction. In August 2026, QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) expanded its QIAstat-Dx portfolio with a bloodstream infection solution that detects bacterial pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers, supporting faster decisions and antimicrobial stewardship. In September 2026, Novacyt (France) signed a five-year Master Collaboration Agreement with Illumina (US), a framework for potential work that combines molecular diagnostics with advanced sequencing.

What's Fueling Growth in the Molecular Diagnostics Market

Early and accurate detection: Demand for timely molecular diagnosis, screening and monitoring supports adoption across clinical settings.

Demand for timely molecular diagnosis, screening and monitoring supports adoption across clinical settings. Disease burden: Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer and genetic disorders requires advanced diagnostic testing.

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer and genetic disorders requires advanced diagnostic testing. Point-of-care testing: Rapid molecular tests support faster clinical decision-making and decentralized access.

Rapid molecular tests support faster clinical decision-making and decentralized access. Technology advances: Progress in PCR, sequencing, isothermal amplification and multiplex testing improves accuracy, speed and scalability.

Progress in PCR, sequencing, isothermal amplification and multiplex testing improves accuracy, speed and scalability. Healthcare spending and lab capacity: Higher healthcare expenditure and expanding diagnostic laboratories support wider adoption in hospitals and clinics.

Challenges Facing the Molecular Diagnostics Market

Cost and complexity are the main brakes. High instrument and development costs, and the need to keep tests accurate, sensitive, specific and consistent, raise the price and difficulty of bringing products to market. Specialized technical expertise is also required to run advanced platforms.

The rules and the money add pressure. Stringent regulatory and quality requirements, complex reimbursement processes and limited reimbursement for some tests can slow adoption. Data management and cybersecurity concerns are growing as digital technologies are integrated into molecular testing, and manufacturers must keep improving efficiency and lowering costs to broaden access.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Molecular Diagnostics Market

In September 2026, Co-Diagnostics (US) launched integrated cloud and mobile infrastructure in India to support decentralized PCR-based molecular diagnostics and clinical studies for tuberculosis testing, strengthening its presence in the Indian market.

In September 2026, Novacyt (France) entered into a five-year Master Collaboration Agreement with Illumina (US) to explore molecular diagnostics opportunities, providing a framework for potential collaboration in product development and technology applications.

In August 2026, QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) expanded its QIAstat-Dx portfolio with a new bloodstream infection testing solution, enabling rapid detection of bacterial pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers.

Two of the three announcements are aimed at infectious disease testing, and the third pairs diagnostics with sequencing.

Key Insights from Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis

PCR held the largest market share by technology in 2025, supported by high sensitivity, specificity and reliability. bioMérieux is expanding PCR-based solutions for infectious diseases and other clinical applications.

held the largest market share by technology in 2025, supported by high sensitivity, specificity and reliability. bioMérieux is expanding PCR-based solutions for infectious diseases and other clinical applications. Infectious disease accounted for the largest share by application in 2025, supported by the continued global burden and the need for rapid, early diagnosis. QIAGEN is expanding its infectious disease and pathogen identification portfolio.

accounted for the largest share by application in 2025, supported by the continued global burden and the need for rapid, early diagnosis. QIAGEN is expanding its infectious disease and pathogen identification portfolio. Multiplex testing is projected to register the highest growth by technique during the forecast period. Hologic is developing multiplex solutions that detect multiple targets at once.

is projected to register the highest growth by technique during the forecast period. Hologic is developing multiplex solutions that detect multiple targets at once. North America dominated the market by region in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high testing volumes and strong healthcare spending. Abbott Laboratories contributes to the region's diagnostics ecosystem.

dominated the market by region in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high testing volumes and strong healthcare spending. Abbott Laboratories contributes to the region's diagnostics ecosystem. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by rising healthcare expenditure, expanding diagnostic infrastructure and growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

is the fastest-growing region, supported by rising healthcare expenditure, expanding diagnostic infrastructure and growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The market is moderately consolidated, with established healthcare companies, molecular diagnostics providers and laboratory equipment makers competing alongside specialized PCR, sequencing, point-of-care and multiplex technology companies.

Key Players in the Molecular Diagnostics Market

Leading molecular diagnostics companies are focusing on product innovation, advanced molecular technologies, strategic partnerships, research and development, product launches and geographic expansion.

The report names F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US) and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) as the top five players. Other companies profiled in the report include Danaher (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), bioMérieux (France), Revvity, Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US) and Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany).

The report also covers Grifols, S.A., QuidelOrtho Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A., Exact Sciences Corporation, Genetic Signatures, Agilent Technologies, Inc., MDxHealth, Biocartis, Medigen Biotechnology Corp., Vela Diagnostics and Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd., among others.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America leads the molecular diagnostics market, supported by advanced laboratory infrastructure, high diagnostic testing volumes, leading diagnostic companies, and demand for infectious disease, oncology and genetic testing. Continued investment in PCR, sequencing, multiplex testing, automation and point-of-care diagnostics is supporting regional growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, with China, Japan, South Korea and India contributing through investment in healthcare infrastructure, laboratory automation and point-of-care testing. Rising disease burden, higher testing volumes and expanding healthcare access are strengthening demand. Co-Diagnostics' September 2026 India launch is one example.

In Europe, companies such as Novacyt and QIAGEN are expanding collaborations and testing portfolios. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage.

Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global molecular diagnostics market is segmented across product, test type, sample type, technology, application, technique, end-user, and region:

By Product Instruments Reagents & Kits Software

By Test Type Laboratory Testing Point-of-Care Testing

By Sample Type Blood Saliva Urine Other Specimens

By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Situ Hybridization DNA Microarrays Other Technologies

By Application Infectious Diseases Sexually Transmitted Diseases Hepatitis Respiratory Infectious Diseases Hospital-Acquired Infections Vector-Borne Diseases Other Infectious Diseases Oncology Testing Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Lung Cancer Prostate Cancer Other Cancer Types Genetic Testing Other Applications

By Technique Multiplex Testing Single-Plex Testing

By End-User Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals & Clinics Others

By Region North America US Canada Europe Germany France Spain Italy UK Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia and New Zealand South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the molecular diagnostics market? A: The global molecular diagnostics market is estimated at USD 21.39 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 33.98 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the molecular diagnostics market? A: The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: What does the molecular diagnostics market include? A: It covers instruments, reagents, kits and software used to analyze DNA, RNA and other molecular biomarkers in samples such as blood, saliva and urine, for detecting, diagnosing, screening, monitoring and managing diseases. Technologies include PCR, isothermal nucleic acid amplification, DNA sequencing and next-generation sequencing, in situ hybridization and DNA microarrays.

Q: Which technology leads the molecular diagnostics market? A: PCR held the largest market share by technology in 2025.

Q: Which application leads the market? A: Infectious disease accounted for the largest share by application in 2025.

Q: Which technique is expected to grow fastest? A: Multiplex testing is projected to register the highest growth by technique during the forecast period.

Q: Which region leads the market? A: North America held the largest share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region.

Q: Who are the top players in the market? A: The top five are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc. and QIAGEN N.V.

Q: What are the main challenges? A: High instrument and development costs, stringent regulatory requirements, complex reimbursement, data management and cybersecurity concerns, and the need for specialized technical expertise.

The report describes a market where testing is getting faster, more decentralized and more multi-target. For manufacturers, the work ahead is managing development costs, meeting regulatory and quality requirements, and proving reliable performance as molecular tests reach more care settings.

Get the Complete Molecular Diagnostics Market Report - Forecasts, Insights & Growth Opportunities: https://www.wissenresearch.com/market-research-reports-pricings/molecular-diagnostics-market

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

Company Contact:

Wissen Research LLC,

Gould St, Ste R,

Sheridan, WY 82801,

Phone: (+1) 510 240 9853

Email: info@wissenresearch.com

Website: https://www.wissenresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.wissenresearch.com/insights/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wissen-research

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/molecular-diagnostics-market-to-reach-us33-9-bn-by-2031-at-9-7-cagr-wissen-research-302952069.html