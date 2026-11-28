Developed by Devon Golden, the creator of Conscious Coding(R), the program offers a structured approach to understanding subconscious patterns, cultivating self-awareness, and creating meaningful personal change.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2026) - The Conscious Code Academy, an international personal development and education company, today announced the launch of The Freedom Formula, a step-by-step self-development program designed to help individuals explore emotional and behavioural patterns while working towards more fulfilling relationships, career satisfaction, personal growth, and financial wellbeing.

Devon Golden

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The program is built on the premise that understanding the subconscious patterns, beliefs, and behaviours that influence everyday experiences can create opportunities for meaningful personal change.

The Foundations of The Freedom Formula

Developed by Devon Golden, founder of The Conscious Code Academy and creator of Conscious Coding, The Freedom Formula draws on principles from psychology, counselling, spirituality, and personal development.

The program incorporates Golden's professional background, personal experiences, and work with clients internationally, bringing these insights together within a structured and accessible educational framework.

At its core is Conscious Coding, a personal development methodology focused on exploring subconscious beliefs, emotional patterns, and behavioural responses that may influence how individuals experience and navigate their lives.

Inside the Program

The Freedom Formula is structured as a series of modules that guide participants through understanding their core desires, learning practical self-development tools, and exploring the patterns that influence their relationships, personal decisions, careers, and financial aspirations.

Each module combines educational content with practical exercises, quizzes, and access to a supportive community, encouraging participants to apply what they learn in their everyday lives.

"I created The Freedom Formula to share the tools that became meaningful in my own life and work," said Devon Golden, founder of The Conscious Code Academy. "My aim is to help people understand recurring patterns, respond to themselves with greater compassion, and take practical steps towards the lives they want."

Who It Is For

The Freedom Formula is intended for individuals seeking meaningful personal growth, more fulfilling relationships, greater self-confidence, career satisfaction, financial abundance, and a deeper sense of purpose.

The program provides a structured environment for participants to explore their aspirations, reflect on limiting beliefs, and develop practical approaches to creating change in their lives.

About The Conscious Code Academy

The Conscious Code Academy is an international education and personal development company dedicated to providing structured learning opportunities for individuals seeking personal and professional growth. Its educational programs incorporate Conscious Coding, a methodology developed by the company's founder, Devon Golden.

Devon Golden is a holistic wellness counsellor registered with the ASCHP (SWC24/1017) and holds Graduate Basis for Chartered Membership with the British Psychological Society (690797). He holds a BA and MA in Spiritual Formation and an MSc in Psychology.

Through its educational programs, practitioner training, and online learning opportunities, The Conscious Code Academy serves an international community of students and personal development practitioners.

Availability and Media Contact

The Freedom Formula is now available online at:

https://en.devongolden.com/portal/course/freedom-formula/lessons

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The Freedom Formula is an educational and personal development program and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical or psychological condition.

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