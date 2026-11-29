From November 22 to 26, Zunyi in Guizhou Province hosted the 2026 "China's Development: An Opportunity for a Colorful World" International Exchange Week. Diplomats posted to China, scholars and other experts, online content creators, students, and business representatives from 24 countries discussed how Zunyi and the wider province could pursue high-quality development, advance high-standard opening up, strengthen industrial cooperation, and foster mutual learning among civilizations.

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A performance during the exchange week.

At the Zunyi Dialogue held on November 26, Chinese and international guests said the city's history, culture, and industries offered a window on local development in China. They noted that amid global industrial chain restructuring and the green transition, countries could find shared opportunities in open cooperation, industrial upgrading, and ecological protection.

Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy Hafez, head of the League of Arab States Mission to China, said the visit showed how traditional industries were adopting smart manufacturing and how economic growth and environmental protection could reinforce each other. Arab countries were also working to green their economies and diversify their industrial chains, giving both sides ample scope for complementary cooperation, he said.

In keynote speeches and "Chishui Talks," experts discussed what history and culture can offer today, the opportunities open economies create worldwide, and how to promote ecological conservation. The organizers launched an initiative to strengthen international communication and industrial cooperation.

An exhibition along the Chishui River featured three sections highlighting the basin's sauce-aroma baijiu (a Chinese grain spirit), smart manufacturing, and cultural tourism.

At an industry dialogue along the river and an evening fireside conversation, Chinese and international guests discussed ways to help the region's distinctive industries reach global markets, pass on traditional craft skills while encouraging innovation, develop tourism while protecting the environment, and promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

On a Chishui River study tour, guests visited historic sites, foreign trade-oriented industrial parks, makers of advanced equipment and components for new energy vehicles, baijiu distilleries, and tourist attractions showcasing the region's distinctive culture, gaining a firsthand look at Zunyi's history and culture, ecology, and industrial vitality.

The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guizhou Provincial Committee hosted the exchange week. The Publicity Department of the CPC Zunyi Municipal Committee organized it with the city's commerce bureau.

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Contacts:

Wang Qi

kikiwangq@163.com