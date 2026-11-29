The rollout for the physician-supervised program for men ages 40 to 65 is scheduled to begin December 3, alongside an updated mission that puts families at the center.

CORONADO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 29, 2026 / Executive Health Edge has published an updated mission for its coaching program: "We are on a mission to change lives, one person, one family at a time, until we change the world." Alongside it, the company has published five standards that members and their families can use to hold the team accountable.

The statement names the people the company was built for: men who lead companies, firms, units and families, yet have gradually put their own health last. For founder Zac Armstrong, a retired Naval Commander who served 27 years in uniform, the reason to reach those men extends beyond what happens in a coaching session. As he writes in the statement, "It is about the client in front of us and the family behind them."

The mission describes how change travels beyond the individual: "One life changes a family, and the family changes the community." The company gives couples a practical way to start together: a spouse can join the program at half price.

Two of its five standards are "Client first. Money second." and "Live the standard." Before employees train anyone else, they complete the same program themselves. When a member asks for help, the team commits to answering within two hours during business hours and keeping that person updated until the concern is resolved.

The team's military roots run from the founder's office to the coaching floor. Medical Director Dr. Daniel Monlux, a former Navy F/A-18 pilot, is board certified in family medicine and aerospace medicine. Coach Corey Smith served as a Navy Hospital Corpsman and laboratory technician before becoming a Naval Officer. Both men first came to Executive Health Edge as members. They lived the standard before taking responsibility for it.

Executive Health Edge has also added Chris Ashford to the team as Coach and Program Advisor. A former British Army Captain, he served nine years in roles that ranged from tours of Afghanistan to aide to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. He holds an MBA, has delivered both large-scale corporate wellbeing coaching and one-to-one coaching, and now coaches members one-on-one and speaks with men deciding whether the program is the right fit.

How Executive Health Edge and EndlessDX will bring a 94-result panel home

In collaboration with EndlessDX, Executive Health Edge plans to offer eligible members an at-home blood panel designed to report 94 results: 53 measured directly and 41 calculated from those measurements. The panel covers blood lipids, including apolipoprotein B (ApoB) and apolipoprotein A1 (ApoA1); blood sugar and insulin; inflammation; kidney, liver and thyroid function; vitamins and minerals; blood cell counts; and hormones.

Members will receive an EndlessDX kit by mail, scan its QR code to activate it, collect a sample with an upper-arm device and send it back to the lab. EndlessDX supplies the kits, handles shipping and returns, and tests the samples in its own CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory. The initial rollout will let both teams check how ordering, collection and returns work for members before expanding the service. For a parent fitting lab work around a flight or a school pickup, collecting at home removes a separate trip to a draw site.

"We're excited to partner with Executive Health Edge to push the frontier of personalized health optimization by optimizing convenient blood testing. At-home, needle-free, and virtually painless were the requirements for the collection system we developed. We hope Executive Health Edge will love the experience," said Cooper Galvin, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of EndlessDX.

"Two blood tests tell you what changed. One is just a photo. The men we coach run companies and live on airplanes, and if getting that second test means finding a free morning near a draw site, it slips. EndlessDX puts the lab in his mailbox, so the second photo actually gets taken," said Zac Armstrong, founder of Executive Health Edge.

What health optimization means for a member

Executive Health Edge uses a baseline panel and retests at six and twelve months to track change, not just whether a result falls inside a laboratory reference range. Take hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), which reflects average blood sugar over the past few months. Two results can both be in range while the second is higher than the first. A written comparison makes that change visible. The member and his coach can review what actually happened with meals, training and sleep over the same period. A physician handles questions about what a result means medically.

Between panels, each member works one-on-one with a coach who uses training logs, nutrition records, wearable data and a smart scale to adjust the plan around work and travel. The service supports coaching and wellness. A panel is not a diagnosis, and members continue to see their own physicians for medical care.

Read the full mission and the five standards at https://www.google.com/url?q=https://executivehealthedge.com/mission&source=gmail&ust=1796045281606000&sa=E.

About Executive Health Edge

Executive Health Edge, a program of Empowerment Fitness LLC in Coronado, California, provides twelve months of physician-supervised health optimization for high-performing men ages 40 to 65. The program serves members nationwide and reports more than 200 active members. It combines blood testing at baseline, six months and twelve months with a WHOOP band or Oura ring, a Withings smart scale and one dedicated coach. Learn more at https://www.google.com/url?q=https://executivehealthedge.com&source=gmail&ust=1796045281606000&sa=E.

Media contact

Zac Armstrong | zac@myempowermentfitness.com | +1 619-339-2616

SOURCE: Empowerment Fitness LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/executive-health-edge-partners-with-endlessdx-on-a-94-result-at-home-1407163