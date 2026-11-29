Laser Optics Market to Reach US$ 21.7 Bn by 2031, Growing at 12% CAGR: Latest Report by Wissen Research

How big is the laser optics market, and what is driving its growth?

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laser optics market is valued at USD 12.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Laser optics are the lenses, mirrors, beam splitters, filters, optical modulators, and waveplates that control, shape, direct, and condition laser light between a laser source and its application. Surface quality, coating, and material purity directly affect beam quality, damage resistance, and transmission, which is why demand tracks the speed at which laser-based systems are deployed in industrial manufacturing, telecommunications, medical equipment, microelectronics production, defense, and automotive sensing.

What is new is the second source of demand. The report describes the convergence of two previously separate demand pools: traditional industrial and medical laser processing, and the optical-interconnect requirements of AI computing infrastructure. In March 2026, NVIDIA announced strategic partnerships with Lumentum and Coherent Corp. under which it will invest USD 2 billion in each company to increase manufacturing capacity, deepen R&D collaboration, and secure advanced optical devices, including laser technologies and optical networking services, for AI data center infrastructure.

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Two Demand Pools, One Supply Chain: AI Data Centers Join Industrial and Medical Lasers

Hyperscale operators are scaling optical interconnects to overcome the bandwidth and heat limitations of copper wiring inside AI compute clusters. As cluster sizes grow, optical links are moving progressively closer to the chip itself through co-packaged optics (CPO) and optical I/O architectures. That is lifting demand for high-speed optical modulators, precision beam splitters, and low-loss coated lenses, and optical communication is now the fastest-growing application area, while laser processing (cutting, welding, marking) remains the largest in terms of consumption across automotive, electronics, and heavy industry. Because these components must meet extremely high reliability standards for continuous data center operation, the report finds that suppliers with proven high-volume manufacturing quality are capturing an outsized share of this demand.

Dealmaking is following. In March 2026, Semtech Corporation acquired HieFo Corporation to strengthen its indium phosphide (InP) optoelectronic component capabilities for high-speed optical communication, integrating HieFo's InP laser technologies with Semtech's optical semiconductor solutions to support advanced optical transceivers for AI-driven data center connectivity. The longer-term opportunity, according to the report, is the integration of laser optics into silicon photonics and co-packaged optics platforms, which is attracting investment in chip-scale-compatible component design, advanced coating chemistries, and metasurface optics.

Coatings Become a Purchasing Specification, and Tolerances Tighten

Inside the component, two things decide performance: the substrate and the coating. The substrate, whether fused silica, calcium fluoride, magnesium fluoride, zinc selenide, sapphire, or specialty glass, is chosen for the operating wavelength, power density, and thermal conditions. Excimer laser optics commonly use UV-grade fused silica and calcium fluoride, while CO2 laser optics rely mainly on infrared materials such as zinc selenide and germanium. Coatings, including anti-reflective, high-reflective, and partial-reflective dielectric designs, are engineered layer by layer to maximize damage threshold and minimize loss at specific wavelengths. Manufacturers and buyers increasingly treat them as a distinct purchasing specification rather than a secondary attribute of the lens or mirror, which is why the report tracks coating type as its own segmentation dimension.

Precision requirements are rising as the lasers themselves change. Fiber lasers and ultrafast lasers continue to replace older CO2 and lamp-pumped systems in industrial and medical applications, and tolerances for surface figure, wavefront distortion, and coating damage thresholds have tightened materially. Suppliers relying on legacy specifications are increasingly challenged in premium applications, and market share is shifting toward manufacturers that can meet the latest precision requirements at volume. At the frontier, Marvel Fusion, Carl Zeiss Jena, and the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Optics and Precision Engineering are collaborating on the FusioTile project, developing large-format pulse compression gratings and high-power laser optics for laser fusion applications.

What's Fueling Growth in the Laser Optics Market

AI and hyperscale data center infrastructure: Expanding AI infrastructure is accelerating demand for optical interconnects, co-packaged optics, and silicon photonics, creating opportunities for precision optical modulators, beam-control components, and advanced optical coatings.

Expanding AI infrastructure is accelerating demand for optical interconnects, co-packaged optics, and silicon photonics, creating opportunities for precision optical modulators, beam-control components, and advanced optical coatings. Laser material processing: Lasers are increasingly used for cutting, welding, engraving, and microprocessing in automotive, electronics, and other heavy industries, driven by the need for higher precision, throughput, and manufacturing efficiency.

Lasers are increasingly used for cutting, welding, engraving, and microprocessing in automotive, electronics, and other heavy industries, driven by the need for higher precision, throughput, and manufacturing efficiency. Medical lasers: Growing use of lasers in minimally invasive surgery, ophthalmology, and dermatology is increasing demand for precise and biocompatible medical optics.

Growing use of lasers in minimally invasive surgery, ophthalmology, and dermatology is increasing demand for precise and biocompatible medical optics. Semiconductor and electronics fabrication: Extremely high-precision applications such as photolithography and wafer inspection require demanding optical performance.

Extremely high-precision applications such as photolithography and wafer inspection require demanding optical performance. LiDAR and ADAS: Adoption in the automotive industry is creating a fast-growing downstream market for compact, cost-effective laser optics.

Challenges Facing the Laser Optics Market

Concentration and trade policy are the first friction points. The report finds that supply chain concentration and trade-policy exposure are lengthening qualification cycles, and trade-policy volatility affecting specialty optical materials and coating inputs makes long-range capacity planning harder for suppliers operating across multiple regions. The industry's reliance on specialty substrate materials leaves smaller players with the least ability to absorb pricing or availability shocks.

Capital and qualification are the second. Precision coating and fabrication equipment is expensive, which creates a barrier for smaller manufacturers seeking to compete in premium segments, and qualification requirements for critical applications such as defense, medical, and data center continue to raise the bar for new suppliers.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Laser Optics Market

In March 2026, NVIDIA (US), Lumentum (US), and Coherent Corp. (US) formed strategic partnerships to accelerate the development of advanced optical technologies for AI data center infrastructure. NVIDIA will invest USD 2 billion in each of Lumentum and Coherent to increase manufacturing capacity, boost R&D collaboration, and acquire advanced optical devices such as laser technologies and optical networking services.

In March 2026, Semtech Corporation (US) acquired HieFo Corporation (US) to strengthen its InP-based optoelectronic component capabilities for high-speed optical communication applications. The acquisition enables integration of HieFo's indium phosphide laser technologies with Semtech's optical semiconductor solutions, supporting the development of advanced optical transceivers for AI-driven data center connectivity.

In November 2025, Marvel Fusion (Germany), Carl Zeiss Jena (Germany), and the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Optics and Precision Engineering (Germany) began collaborating under the FusioTile project to develop advanced large-format pulse compression gratings and high-power laser optics for laser fusion applications. The initiative focuses on improving optical components that can handle extreme laser intensities, supporting advances in high-energy laser systems and future fusion technologies.

Two of the three announcements are about AI data centers, and the third reaches toward laser fusion.

Key Insights from Laser Optics Market Analysis

Custom and precision optics were a key revenue segment in 2025. Components fabricated or coated to a customer's precise wavelength, damage threshold, and geometry requirements, rather than sold as catalog items, represented a disproportionately profitable share of supplier revenue relative to their unit volume. They typically carry longer qualification cycles but higher margins and stickier customer relationships, since switching suppliers mid-program requires re-qualification, and growth in AI data center and defense demand is reinforcing the trend.

were a key revenue segment in 2025. Components fabricated or coated to a customer's precise wavelength, damage threshold, and geometry requirements, rather than sold as catalog items, represented a disproportionately profitable share of supplier revenue relative to their unit volume. They typically carry longer qualification cycles but higher margins and stickier customer relationships, since switching suppliers mid-program requires re-qualification, and growth in AI data center and defense demand is reinforcing the trend. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, owing to its concentration of laser source and precision optics manufacturers, integration with the semiconductor and defense industries, and early adoption of AI data center infrastructure, supported by an established base of research and development institutions and experienced specialty optics fabricators.

held the largest regional share in 2025, owing to its concentration of laser source and precision optics manufacturers, integration with the semiconductor and defense industries, and early adoption of AI data center infrastructure, supported by an established base of research and development institutions and experienced specialty optics fabricators. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region over 2026-2031, driven by investment in semiconductor manufacturing capacity, rapid growth in the automotive and electronics sectors, and data center buildouts across China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Several governments are supporting local precision-optics manufacturing, and domestic suppliers are extending production capacity to reduce dependence on imported components.

is the fastest-growing region over 2026-2031, driven by investment in semiconductor manufacturing capacity, rapid growth in the automotive and electronics sectors, and data center buildouts across China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Several governments are supporting local precision-optics manufacturing, and domestic suppliers are extending production capacity to reduce dependence on imported components. The market is tiered, not moderately consolidated. A small number of diversified laser and photonics companies command a disproportionate share of revenue through integrated portfolios and system-integrator relationships, a mid tier of specialized optics manufacturers competes on coating and fabrication precision, and a long tail of smaller regional and custom-order suppliers competes on turnaround time and tolerance rather than scale. The market overall remains intensely competitive, with established manufacturers and startups racing to advance coating and fabrication technology.

Key Players in the Laser Optics Market

Leading companies in the laser optics market are competing on precision manufacturing capability, coating technology, breadth of material and component portfolio, and the ability to co-develop custom optics with laser system integrators. Key strategies include capacity expansion, new product launches in high-power and ultrafast-compatible optics, and partnerships with laser source manufacturers.

The report names Coherent Corp. (US), MKS Instruments, Inc. (Newport) (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), JENOPTIK AG (Germany), and Edmund Optics Inc. (US) among the leading players. It also describes the competitive landscape in tiers. At the top sit diversified laser and photonics companies, including Coherent Corp., TRUMPF, IPG Photonics, and Han's Laser Technology, which compete through integrated portfolios spanning laser sources, optics, and system-level assemblies. A mid-tier of specialized optics manufacturers, including Edmund Optics, JENOPTIK, Lumentum, Sumitomo Electric, and SCHOTT, competes primarily on precision coating capability and application-specific component design rather than breadth of portfolio.

Other companies profiled in the report include TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG (Germany), Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. (China), IPG Photonics Corporation (US), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Thorlabs, Inc. (US), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Laser Components GmbH (Germany), Novanta Inc. (US), and Shanghai Optics Inc. (US). The report also covers Lumibird, Fives, Axis, Epilog, Bystronic Laser, Laserline, TOPTICA Photonics, Universal Laser Systems, and Amplitude Laser Group, among others.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America leads the laser optics market, supported by its concentration of companies manufacturing laser sources and precision optics, integration with the semiconductor and defense industries, and its role as an early adopter of AI data center infrastructure, which the report identifies as the fastest-growing application field for optical interconnect components. The region's research institutions and experienced fabricators of specialty optics, together with the interest of aerospace, defense, and medical device manufacturers, continue to underpin a strong domestic market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by semiconductor manufacturing investment, expanding automotive and electronics industries, and data center buildouts in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, alongside government efforts to build local precision-optics capacity. Europe is home to several of the report's profiled companies, including TRUMPF, JENOPTIK, Carl Zeiss, and SCHOTT, and to the FusioTile collaboration. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global laser optics market is segmented across material type, component type, coating type, application type, end user industry type, and region:

By Material Type: Fused Silica (UV-Grade, KrF-Grade, IR-Grade) Optical Glass (N-BK7, N-SF5, N-SF11, Other) Infrared Materials (Calcium Fluoride, Germanium, Zinc Selenide) Specialty Materials (Sapphire, Magnesium Fluoride, Silicon, Chalcogenide Glass) Other Materials

By Component Type: Laser Lenses (Plano-Convex/Plano-Concave, Aspheric, Cylindrical, F-Theta) Laser Mirrors (Dielectric, Metallic, Turning/Fold) Beam Splitters (Polarizing, Non-Polarizing) Optical Modulators (Acousto-Optic, Electro-Optic) Other Components (Waveplates, Beam Expanders, Windows)

By Coating Type: Anti-Reflective Coatings (Single-Layer, Multi-Layer) High Reflective Coatings Partial Reflective Coatings Other Coatings (Protective, Hydrophobic, Abrasion-Resistant)

By Application Type: Laser Processing (Cutting, Welding, Marking & Engraving, Micromachining) Optical Communication (Telecommunications Infrastructure, Data Centre & Optical Interconnects) Medical Laser Systems (Surgical, Ophthalmology, Dermatology & Aesthetics) LiDAR Display & Projector Barcode Scanning Semiconductor Manufacturing & Inspection Defence & Aerospace Optical Systems Other Applications (Spectroscopy, Scientific/Research Instrumentation)

By End User Industry Type: Industrial Manufacturing Telecommunications & Data Centres Medical & Healthcare Semiconductor & Electronics Defence & Aerospace Automotive Research Institutions Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the laser optics market? A: The global laser optics market is estimated at USD 12.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the laser optics market? A: The laser optics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: What does the laser optics market include? A: The laser optics market covers the design, production, and supply of specialized optical components, such as lenses, mirrors, beam splitters, filters, waveplates, optical isolators, beam expanders, and optical modulators, together with their substrates and coatings, used to control, shape, guide, and condition laser light. Revenue from laser systems and optomechanical assemblies in which laser optics are only a minor subsystem is not included.

Q: Which laser optics application is the largest, and which is growing fastest? A: Laser processing, including cutting, welding, and marking across automotive, electronics, and heavy industry, is the largest application in terms of consumption. Optical communication is the fastest-growing application area, driven by AI data center buildouts that require co-packaged optics and high-performance coherent transceivers.

Q: Why are AI data centers important for laser optics? A: Hyperscale operators are scaling optical interconnects to overcome the bandwidth and heat limitations of copper wiring inside AI compute clusters, pushing optical links closer to the chip through co-packaged optics and optical I/O. That raises demand for high-speed optical modulators, precision beam splitters, and low-loss coated lenses with very high reliability.

Q: What materials and coatings are used in laser optics? A: Substrates include fused silica grades, calcium fluoride, magnesium fluoride, zinc selenide, sapphire, and specialty glasses such as N-BK7 and N-SF11, chosen for the wavelength, power density, and thermal conditions. Excimer laser optics commonly use UV-grade fused silica and calcium fluoride, while CO2 laser optics rely mainly on zinc selenide and germanium. Anti-reflective, high-reflective, and partial-reflective dielectric coatings are engineered to maximize damage threshold and minimize loss.

Q: Which region leads the laser optics market? A: North America held the largest regional share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region over 2026-2031.

Q: Who are the leading players in the laser optics market? A: Leading players include Coherent Corp., MKS Instruments (Newport), Carl Zeiss AG, JENOPTIK AG, and Edmund Optics Inc.

Q: How is the laser optics market structured? A: The market is tiered rather than moderately consolidated. A small number of diversified laser and photonics companies command a disproportionate share of revenue through integrated portfolios, a mid tier of specialized optics manufacturers competes on coating and fabrication precision, and a long tail of smaller regional and custom-order suppliers competes on turnaround time and tolerance rather than scale.

The report describes a market with two strong sources of demand rather than one. For suppliers, the work ahead is meeting tighter precision specifications at volume, securing materials and coating inputs through trade-policy swings, and clearing the qualification hurdles that protect incumbents in data center, defense, and medical programs.

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Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

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