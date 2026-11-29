The Buddyhood's advent reading series brings actors, writers, educators and young creators together to share a story a day in the run-up to Christmas.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2026) - Actors, musicians, politicians, educators and young creators are coming together this Christmas for a story-a-day countdown organised by The Buddyhood.

The Christmas Quest Advent Edition, published by The Buddyhood.

The campaign will use The Christmas Quest Advent Edition to bring a different storyteller to audiences throughout the countdown to Christmas, creating a shared reading experience around community, hope and access to books.

Participants include actors, a writer and producer, and a poet and educator. Readings will be shared on The Buddyhood's Instagram and TikTok, where audiences can follow the full line-up.

Younger cultural voices will feature too, including a Birmingham music artist who serves as The Buddyhood's Chief Youth Officer, alongside a YouTube creator and a young film actor.

The Buddyhood founders Harleen and Andrew Ahluwalia-Cook will join the countdown alongside Nichola Burley Brown, actress and Chief Impact Officer at The Buddyhood.

Harleen Ahluwalia-Cook said, "Christmas gives people a rare reason to slow down and share something together. We wanted to make stories easy to access and show that reading can still create a moment of connection between people of very different ages, professions and backgrounds."

The campaign aims to bring storytelling into homes through familiar voices as well as emerging ones.

The Buddyhood said each copy sold supports children's literacy work, and that this charitable link reflects the wider message behind the campaign: enjoying a story can help another reader gain access to one.

Andrew Ahluwalia-Cook said, "The people taking part come from very different worlds, but for a few minutes they are doing the same thing: sharing a story. That sense of community is what we want the countdown to create."

The campaign will run through the Christmas countdown under the message "Share a story to change a story."

The Buddyhood said the readings are intended to offer families and individuals an easy way to make storytelling part of December while supporting children's literacy.

About The Buddyhood

The Buddyhood is a UK-based organisation working across publishing and digital platforms. Its activities focus on storytelling, young people, social impact, digital literacy and charitable giving. Through its publishing, platforms and retail activities, The Buddyhood connects books, online participation and purchasing with causes and community initiatives.

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