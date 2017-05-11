

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses in early trade Thursday. However, the majority of the markets turned lower in the afternoon after the weak open on Wall Street.



The Bank of England's rate-setting body decided to hold the record low interest rate steady on Thursday, again in a split vote as a policymaker sought a hike.



Although seven members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the rate unchanged at the May meeting, the bank signaled that the rates need to be raised somewhat by a greater extent than markets expect.



The MPC, governed by Mark Carney, voted 7-1 to maintain the bank rate at 0.25 percent. Kristin Forbes sought a 25 basis point rate increase for a second policy session in a row.



All other seven members said the current monetary policy setting remained appropriate to balance the demands of the MPC's remit.



The committee also voted unanimously to maintain the asset purchase programme at GBP 435 billion.



The bank downgraded its 2017 growth outlook to 1.9 percent from 2 percent, citing weakening household spending. Growth for the second quarter was forecast at 0.4 percent.



Nonetheless, the bank lifted the growth projection for 2018 to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent and that for 2019 to 1.8 percent from 1.7 percent. Euro area economy is set to expand this year at a faster pace than previously expected though the main growth driver consumption is seen to slow amid rising inflation, the European Commission said Thursday.



In its Spring Forecast, the European Union executive raised the Eurozone growth forecast for this year to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent. The prediction for 2018 was retained at 1.8 percent.



The growth projection for the EU was raised to 1.9 percent for both years from 1.8 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.54 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.62 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.41 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.36 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.32 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.02 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.27 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Post tumbled 3.69 percent. The postal and logistics company reported lower than expected first-quarter profit because of difficult price environment in its freight division.



In Paris, Credit Agricole lost 0.98 percent despite reporting a near fourfold increase in first-quarter profit.



In London, Barclays decreased 1.81 percent after chief executive Jes Staley apologized to shareholders for his behavior over the recent whistleblowing incident.



BT shares slumped 4.63 percent. The troubled telecoms giant has unveiled plans to cut 4,000 jobs worldwide in a major overhaul, after reporting a fall in fourth-quarter pretax profit.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals sank 7.77 percent after U.S. regulators delayed approval for a new drug.



UniCredit soared 3.67 percent in Milan as its Q1 net profit topped forecasts.



Telefonica dropped 4.02 percent in Madrid after announcing its Q1 results.



Germany's wholesale price inflation remained stable in April, figures from Destatis showed Thursday. Wholesale prices advanced 4.7 percent year-on-year in April, the same pace of growth as seen in March.



UK industrial production declined for the third consecutive month in March, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. Industrial output fell 0.5 percent month-on-month, following a 0.8 percent drop in February. Production was expected to decrease 0.4 percent.



The UK visible trade deficit widened in March, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. The visible trade deficit increased to GBP 13.44 billion from GBP 11.44 billion in February. The expected level was GBP 11.6 billion.



U.K. construction output declined for the third straight month in March, defying economists' expectations for an increase, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. Construction output fell 0.7 percent month-over-month in March, slower than the 1.3 percent decrease in February. In contrast, economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise for the month.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended May 6th, the Labor Department revealed in a report on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 236,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 238,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 245,000.



Producer prices in the U.S. rose by more than anticipated in the month of April, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.5 percent in April after edging down by 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



