2M Holdings UK Expands Even More Into Industrial Gases and Builds Presence in Germany

2M Group acquired CE-O2 Trockeneis GmbH; a CO2 Dry-Ice producer based in Düsseldorf Germany

2M Holdings is delighted to announce it has acquired CE-O2 Trockeneis GmbH, (CO2 Dry-Ice Germany), long standing producer and supplier of dry-ice.

CE-O2 Trockeneis supply dry-ice mainly in 3 forms: slices, nuggets and pellets into Food, Catering and Life Science industries.

"When we acquire a business our objective is to buy a good business and help it to grow and become excellent. An added benefit is when we can use it as a stepping stone to add product lines which support our suppliers and new customers," said Mottie Kessler, 2M group Chairman & CEO.

With its prime location in Düsseldorf airport and its excellent reputation, CE-O2 Trockeneis is a perfect fit to support 2M Holdings growth strategy.

CO2 Trockeneis is used in a variety of dry-ice industries and applications, including:

Biological Research keeps samples fresh

Medical Procedures enables the transportation of organs for transplant

Food Processing freeze drying, cold grinding and keeping food fresh for many hours

Cleaning dry ice blasting

Rubber Processing

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

About CE-O2 Trockeneis GmbH

Established in Düsseldorf Germany in 1999, CE-O2 produces and distributes dry ice slices, nuggets and pellets, matching its customers' requirements. It owns and operates dry ice production units as well as a dedicated fleet of special insulated boxes and transportation, to deliver to its customers in the Food, Catering and Life Science industries. Being located next to Düsseldorf International Airport enables CE-02 to provide quick response and highest service level to support customers' requirements.

About 2M Holdings Limited

2M Holdings Ltd (http://www.2m-holdings.com) is a portfolio of strong brand chemical distribution and related chemical services companies of samples management, storage and blending. The group is privately owned and was founded in 2004 by Mottie Kessler MBE, the present Chairman and CEO.

Headquartered in the UK with local presence in China, Benelux, Ireland, Poland, Scandinavia, Brazil, 2M exports to over 90 countries.

2M Holdings Limited includes: Banner Chemicals, Surfachem, MP Storage & Blending, Packed Chlorine, SampleRite UK, SampleRite China, Stowlin Croftshaw and CE-O2 Trockeneis Germany

2M businesses specialise in solvents, specialty chemicals and surfactants to automotive, precision cleaning, coating, emission reduction, oilfield & refineries, flavours & fragrances, personal care, household & industrial hygiene cleaning and pharmaceuticals industries.

2M also produces: CleanAirBlue', Pigmentan, MEC-Prime, Perklone' EXT, Perklone' D, Perklone' MD and Triklone' LE, SamSol, and Packed Chlorine.

