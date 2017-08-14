

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets rebounded on the first day of the new trading week, after suffering their worst weekly decline since November last week. Investor sentiment received a boost as tensions between the United States and North Korea eased over the weekend.



Senior U.S. national security officials said Sunday that the nation is not on the brink of nuclear war with North Korea, but the danger is much greater than it was a decade ago.



Also, Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged both sides to avoid words and action that could worsen the situation.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.16 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.30 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.02 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.26 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 1.20 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.60 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.66 percent.



In Frankfurt, RWE AG advanced 2.02 percent as the utility confirmed its forecast for 2017 in the upper end of the range after good performance in the first six months.



Engineering group Bilfinger jumped 1.97 percent after its Q2 net loss narrowed from last year.



In Paris, Danone gained 2.31 percent after the New York Post newspaper said in a report over the weekend that the French food firm could be a takeover target.



In London, tour operator TUI surged 4.79 percent in the wake of an upgrade from Credit Suisse.



Fiat Chrysler surged 8.15 percent in Milan. Automotive News reported that a Chinese automaker has made at least one offer to acquire the company this month.



Eurozone industrial production declined for the first time in four months in June, Eurostat reported Monday.



Industrial production decreased 0.6 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a revised 1.2 percent rise in May. This was the first decrease since February, when output slid 0.2 percent. Economists had forecast output to fall 0.5 percent in June.



Portugal's economic growth held steady at a more than nine-year high in the second quarter, Statistics Portugal said Monday. Gross domestic product grew 2.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the first quarter.



This was the fastest expansion since the fourth quarter of 2007. Nonetheless, the latest growth was slower than the 3.1 percent increase economists had forecast.



China's industrial output and retail sales grew at weaker rates at the start of the third quarter as measures to de-leverage the economy and cool property markets weighed on activity.



Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that industrial production grew 6.4 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 7.6 percent increase in June and the expected 7.1 percent.



Retail sales growth eased to 10.4 percent in July from 11 percent in June. Sales were forecast to advance 10.8 percent.



