The Extraordinary General Meeting of Skano Group AS (registry code: 11421437, address: Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu 80042, hereinafter the Company) will be held on the 18th of September 2016 at 11.am at the office of Skano Group AS at Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu.



The agenda of the General Meeting with the proposals of the Supervisory Board:



1. Changes in the Supervisory Board



Proposal of the Supervisory Board:



(1) to recall Ülo Adamson and Martin Mets from the position of Supervisory Board member;



(2) to elect Jan Peter Ingman and Trond Brekke to the positions of Supervisory Board member with the term of five (5) years as of the adoption of this resolution.



(3) To extend Joakim Helenius Supervisory Board membership for five (5) years as of adoption of this resolution.



Peter Ingman was born 23.03.1967 in Finland. He has a Master of Science degree in technology from Helsinki University of Technology (now a part of Aalto University). Peter Ingman is a main shareholder and Board member in Ingman Group. He also holds Board and Supervisory Board memberships in a wide variety of other companies. Peter Ingman does not own any shares in Skano Group AS.



Trond Brekke was born in 26.06.1951 in Norway and he obtained Bachelor's Degree from Universite de Grenoble in France and University of Denver in Colorado. Trond Brekke holds Managing Director's position in Bernhd. Brekke AS. Trond Brekke is a Chairman and member of board in several companies. Since 1999 Trond Brekke is an Honorary Consul of Estonia. Trond Brekke does not own any shares in Skano Group AS.



As of the date of publishing of the announcement, the share capital of Skano Group AS is 2,699,436.60 euros. The company has 4,499,061 shares and each share gives one vote.



The date of closing the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting will be September 11, 2017 at 23:59.



Registration of the participants in the meeting will begin at 10:45.



To register yourself as a participant in the general meeting, please present:



a shareholder who is a sole proprietor - an identity document



a representative of a shareholder who is a sole proprietor - an identity document and a written authorisation document



a representative of a shareholder who is a legal person - valid certified copy of the registry card (for legal persons in Estonia, certified no earlier than 7 days ago), which entitles the person to represent the shareholder, and an identity document of the representative, or an authorisation document prepared as required and an identity document of the representative. We request prior legalisation or apostille certification of documents of a legal person registered in a foreign country, unless stated otherwise in the international agreement. Skano Group AS may register a shareholder who is a legal person of a foreign country as a participant in the general meeting also in case all required data on the legal person and the representative are included in the notarised authorisation document issued to the representative in a foreign country and the authorisation document is acceptable in Estonia.



If a shareholder has deposited his/her shares on a nominee account, a respective certificate issued by the account administrator shall be submitted, certifying the right of ownership of the shares as of September 11, 2017.



Please present your passport or identity card as an identification document.



A shareholder may notify the Company of the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of authorisation by a representative by submitting respective information to the Management Board of Skano Group AS (in a digitally signed format which can be reproduced in writing on the following e-mail address: Torfinn.Losvik@skanogroup.com, or in writing by mail at the following address: Skano Group AS, Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu, Estonia) no later than on 15th of September 2017 (inclusive).



For the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of authorisation by a representative, a shareholder may use the forms available on the website of Skano Group AS www.skano.com.



Torfinn Losvik



CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88



E-mail: torfinn.losvik@skanogroup.com