Experienced, eclectic leader takes over SICO strategic responsibilities for Europe Business Unit.

SICO Incorporated is proud to announce that Mike Bundock has been promoted to Managing Director of the company's Europe Business Unit. Elevated from his previous role as Finance Director of SICO Europe, Mike will now assume total responsibility for the company's business performance in the territory including product manufacturing, logistics, finance, sales and marketing. He will report to SICO President and COO, Ken Steinbauer.

In addition to leading the SICO Europe team and managing daily operations, Mike will oversee strategic initiatives such as potential new business acquisitions and major project tendering across the Hospitality, Venue, Government and Education sectors.

Previously, as Finance Director for the business unit, Mike was responsible for all aspects of finance within SICO Europe. His extensive and diverse business career also includes over 35 years of management in a wide range of organisations, including Canterbury Cathedral, Esselte Letraset and Christie Co. Since joining SICO Europe in 1989, he was promoted to Accounts Office Manager, Financial Controller and eventually to Finance Director in 2011.

A firm believer in the importance and power of education, Mike has an eclectic scholarly background. In addition to studying business, he attained his ACCA accounting qualification as well as two post-graduate degrees including an MBA. Mike is also a published author and is currently Chairman and Trustee of his local history society.

"Having a solid financial background and deep understanding of our business will be a tremendous advantage as I lead the SICO Europe team," said Mike. "And I believe that my unique educational experience and interests help me to look at issues a little differently and inspire creative solutions for our customers. The European region is rich in opportunity and I look forward to showing our customers why, when it comes to solving their space utilization challenges, SICO is the name to trust."

Steinbauer is equally excited about the future for Europe and the smooth transition created with Bundock's new role. "Mike already has such a strong foundational knowledge of the business unit and what our customers are looking for," he said. "With his deep financial understanding, creativity and dedication to customer service, he's the right leader at the right time for SICO Europe. Customers can expect a great experience with every interaction with our SICO team, and we look forward to helping them become more efficient with their spaces and increase their return on investment."

