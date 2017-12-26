Michelin Star Chef Michel Roth Comes to UAE at Délifrance

DUBAI, UAE, December 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The French Chef extraordinaire, Michel Roth hosted a live demo sharing his passion for food and the mastery of French cuisine at Délifrance Dubai Mall branch on 18th October for an exclusive one day appearance, marking it as his first visit in the UAE. Michel has introduced and specially crafted two new dishes to the menu, adding to the monthly and seasonal menu changes Délifrance has to offer. Michel created a special recipe of Le Pain Surprise (surprise bread) the perfect party or picnic go-to which offers layers of sandwiches with a variety of fillings, surrounded by gourmet vegetable dips and sweet treats. Also new to the seasonal menu, is Michel's handcrafted Roule de volaille aux fruits secs (chicken breast stuffed with dried fruit) perfect for any holiday meal.

Michel Roth quoted, "I love developing new recipes and dishes inspired from my travels, experiences and tastes around the world and I am very pleased that I got the opportunity to share with Dubai, which is a city known to appreciate good taste and welcome new ideas." Moreover he added, "Délifrance is a brand that signifies French know-how with a heritage of over 30 years, it's a brand I am very proud to be associated with."

Délifrance, the world's leading French bakery-café-restaurant chain, opened in Dubai in February 2017 and since then has created a regular clientele that like French food done the authentic way.

With venues located in Dubai Mall and Ibn Batutta Mall, Délifrance is perfectly located within both shopping destinations. The Patisserie offers customers a stunning bakery counter, superb French coffee and a lovely retail area filled with unique and eclectic goods. With its chic red and deep blue interiors Délifrance presents a space that boasts elegant Parisian flare.

Whilst Délifrance opened its first restaurant in 1984, its heritage dates back to 1919 as an offset of Grands Moulins de Paris. Today, it boasts an international franchise of over 400 outlets across 13 countries, with its most recent openings including Shanghai and Milan.

The boulangerie gives customers the very best of what Parisian culture has to offer. Coined as the 'French baker experts' Délifrance offers their award-winning patisseries, including croissants and pain au chocolat. Their French pastry is made from top quality wheat, chosen in close collaboration with cereal producers, especially among the French farmers, owners and shareholders of the Délifrance brand. Délifrance endeavours to work with ingredients that make a difference to the end product, including free range eggs for instance. The brand believes that 'sharing food is a typical French way of life, to know how to enjoy good food and talk around the table with the ones we love is the greatest way to do it'. Customers are invited to enjoy the Parisian flare of the restaurant whilst they unwind, relax and indulge in great French gastronomy.

Located in the Dubai Mall, level 1 and Ibn Battuta Mall on the ground floor, the boulangerie and bistro serves up a variety of options, including sandwiches, burgers and quiches. Open Daily from 8am to 10pm.

About Michel Roth

Michel Roth is a French chef who has been awarded two stars at the Guide Michelin. He is the receiver of prestigious titles such as Bocuse d'Or and one of the only 6 French chefs in the world to hold that title, Meilleur Ouvrier de France, Knight of the National Order of Merit, Knight of the Legion of Honor and Knight in the Order of the Academy Palms. Michel began his culinary education at the Auberge de la Charrue d'Or in Sarreguemines, France. In 1981, he was hired as a Chef assistant at the Hôtel Ritz Paris located at place Vendôme. Michel received his first Michelin star in 2009, as the Chef of L'Espadon, Paris. In 2013, he received his second Michelin star and a grade of 17/20 at the Gault et Millau for the restaurant Bayview in Geneva. Michel's current position is the Executive Chef and Culinary Consultant at the Hotel President Wilson in Geneva. Michel remains very active in the culinary industry serving as the President of the Academy of the Bocuse d'Or and the M.O.F. competition and a board member of various other European initiatives and remains a critically acclaimed culinary master in France.

About Délifrance

Délifrance has been one of the world's leading French bakery-café-restaurant chains since 1984. Thanks to its heritage as part of Grands Moulins de Paris - founded in Paris in 1919 - Délifrance controls the value chain from the selection of wheat varieties to the consumer's plate. Délifrance produces and sells 1,000 different bread, viennoiserie, pâtisserie, and savoury products to professionals in the hotel, restaurant, and bakery sectors. These products are served every day aspart of a retail concept inspired by French art de vivre and Parisian elegance. Délifrance Retail Franchise International has 400 outlets in 13 countries.

