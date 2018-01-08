

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally lower on Monday as weak earnings overshadowed a positive trend across Asia and Europe. Investors also looked ahead to a possible cabinet reshuffle this week.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was little changed with a negative bias at 7,721 in late opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.



Software giant Micro Focus slumped 11 percent after the company warned the integration of HPE software could delay the division's return to revenue growth.



Mothercare shares fell as much as 26 percent after the baby goods retailer warned of substantially lower annual profits.



Babcock International Group advanced 0.6 percent as it launched a bid for UK Ministry of Defence's new 1.25 billion pound Type 31e general purpose light frigate program.



