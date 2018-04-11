

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Mercosur and the European Union (EU) are close to an agreement, according to the president of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, and the Prime Minister of Spain, Mariano Rajoy. The comment was made during a joint press conference after a meeting aimed at deepening and analyzing the bilateral ties of both countries and blocs.



'We were never so close to an agreement, and this time we have to make it a reality,' said Macri.



Earlier, Macri stressed that 'we are doing everything on our part' so that Mercosur and the EU reach a trade agreement 'to facilitate and generate a whole bunch of investments and future ties.'



Macri and Rajoy were at the opening of the Spain-Argentina Business Meeting that took place in Buenos Aires. Rajoy arrived in the South American country on an official visit accompanied by 70 businesspeople.



'There is a very important trust in the Argentinean government and the country,' Rajoy said.



He also stated that 'Macri achieved a substantial change' and that Spanish companies 'are committed and have a vocation for permanence.'



The situation in Venezuela was also a subject debated between the two presidents, who had a negative view of the political and economic crisis in the country.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX