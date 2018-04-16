Whirlpool is Presenting SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone

MILAN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

At Whirlpool's dedicated exhibition space at Fuorisalone, visitors can discover the company's latest innovations. With the SensingYourWorld campaign, the brand will showcase its premium appliances featuring advanced Internet connectivity, sensing and responding to consumer needs. Whirlpool will host an exclusive kick-off event, promoting listening and intuitive technology, as well as a special talk show that will explore the exciting future possibilities of connected homes.

Experience Connected W Collection Appliances

Whirlpool will show how connectivity can enhance user interaction - from planning meals and remotely monitoring and controlling appliances via Whirlpool's effortlessly-intuitive 6TH SENSE Live app, to voice control via Google Assistant for the ultimate hands-free interaction. The new W Collection appliances also work seamlessly together to offer new forms of consumer experience, including the cooker hoods that use lighting to provide notifications from other appliances.

Presenting the SensingYourWorld Campaign

At Fuorisalone, Whirlpool will be presenting its new SensingYourWorld marketing campaign through an exclusive event in the heart of Milan's Fuorisalone district. This major campaign celebrates the company's core value of listening and shows consumers the innovative benefits of its Internet-enabled premium products.

Whirlpool will also bring to life an interactive experience that is offered by both the campaign and the new W Collection range. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in the Whirlpool "Sensing Your World" experience, which will bring to life the brand's ability to get closer to people's desires.

Whirlpool will also host an insightful and inspiring talk show on April 16 to discuss what the future holds. Entitled, "SensingYourWorld Connectivity: A Consumer Take on the Future of Connected Appliances", this fascinating dialog will explore new consumer research by Whirlpool that reveals people's views about technology's evolving role in their homes and kitchens.

Whirlpool at Fuorisalone and EuroCucina 2018

For hands on demonstrations of new products and innovations, visit Whirlpool at the Fuorisalone exhibition at Spazio Bergognone 26, or at the EuroCucina booth (Pav. 11 - Stand A11-A15-B14-B18).

For further information please visit: http://www.whirlpoolcorp-eurocucina2018.eu

