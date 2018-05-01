New York-based handbag maker Tapestry topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and sales on Tuesday, however, sales at its newly acquired Kate Spade business fell short of expectations, sending its stock as much as 12% lower in pre-market trading. Kate Spade, absorbed by Tapestry in 2017, saw a 9% decline in its same-store sales, a significantly larger miss than the 7.24% fall projected by analysts. On the other hand, sales over at Coach, Tapestry's flagship brand, rose roughly 6% to ...

