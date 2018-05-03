Angle PLC: Angle & QIAGEN Poster

Angle And Qiagen Present Poster At Leading Cancer Conference Demonstrating Utility Of Angle's Parsortix System In Conjunction With Qiagen's Adnatest Assay

First joint marketing material released under ANGLE and QIAGEN logos

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2018 / ANGLE plc ( AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to report that its co-marketing agreement with QIAGEN® announced on 11 September 2017 is progressing well.

Work on combining ANGLE's ParsortixTM system to harvest circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in prostate cancer with QIAGEN's downstream AdnaTest gene expression analysis kit is being presented today as a joint scientific poster at ISMRC 2018, the 11th International Symposium on Minimal Residual Cancer in Montpellier, France.

A joint marketing document has been prepared under both companies' logos describing the combination of Parsortix and AdnaTest and with particular reference to the measurement of AR-V7 in prostate cancer. Measurement of the expression of AR-V7 on CTCs obtained from a blood test provides new insights into tumour biology and has been found to correlate with the patient's expected response, or lack of, to key drugs used in the treatment of prostate cancer.

The joint marketing document is available here

https://angleplc.com/translational-research/mens-health/prostate-cancer/

and the poster here

https://angleplc.com/library/publications/

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"Partnering is a core part of ANGLE's strategy to secure widespread adoption of the Parsortix system right across the market, leveraging the customer base and distribution channels of established players and today's news demonstrates the good progress we have made in our collaboration with QIAGEN towards offering combined solutions for the treatment of cancer."

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample to answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include an epitope-independent circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the ParsortixTM system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, India, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The Parsortix system has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA clearance is in process for the United States.

ANGLE's analysis technology for proteins and nucleic acids of all types is called Ziplex® and is based on a patented flow through array technology. It provides for highly multiplexed, rapid and sensitive capture of targets from a wide variety of sample types. A proprietary chemistry allows for the capture and amplification of over 100 biomarkers simultaneously in a single reaction. These technologies can be combined to provide fully automated, sample to answer results in both centralised laboratory and point of use cartridge formats. It is ideal for measuring gene expression and other markers directly from Parsortix harvests.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/

About QIAGEN www.qiagen.com

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (forensics, veterinary testing and food safety), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of June 30, 2017, QIAGEN employed approximately 4,600 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com

