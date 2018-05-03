StackRox's Expertise in Threat Detection and Response Helps Google Cloud Customers Secure Containers Running on Google Kubernetes Engine

StackRox, a leader in security for containerized cloud-native applications, today announced its partnership with Google Cloud to bring container runtime security capabilities to Cloud Security Command Center (Cloud SCC), a security and data risk platform helping enterprises to gather data, identify threats, and act on them before they result in business damage or loss.

Effective container runtime security hinges on security response teams being able to quickly detect and respond to security threats on live containers from detection and remediation to forensics. With new container security capabilities and partners available through Cloud SCC, customers can view security alerts for Kubernetes Engine clusters in a single pane of glass and choose how to best take action.

StackRox has partnered with Google to deliver end-to-end security for customers running containerized applications on Kubernetes. StackRox visualizes the container attack surface, exposes malicious activity using machine learning, and stops attacks. Under the partnership, StackRox is working closely with the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) team to offer an integrated experience for customers of Kubernetes and the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

"StackRox is working closely with the GCP team to advance security for containerized applications running on GKE and GCP, as well as Kubernetes," said Ali Golshan, CEO and co-founder of StackRox. "Our partnership with Google helps our customers gain the flexibility and agility of container technologies while securing their applications at scale."

"At Google, we've had a decade's worth of experience building and securing containers. We are constantly developing new solutions to ensure customers are armed with the tools needed to combat today's security challenges," said Andy Chang, Product Manager, Google Cloud. "With new container runtime security capabilities in Cloud SCC and technical integrations like the one from StackRox we are giving customers access to the tools they need to protect containers."

Learn more about the StackRox-Google partnership.

About StackRox

StackRox helps enterprises secure their containerized, cloud-native applications at scale. StackRox enables security teams to centralize container deployment governance, visualize the container attack surface, and expose and stop malicious activity. The StackRox architecture combines distributed collection with centralized correlation and machine learning and takes protective actions to limit attacks and disrupt them in real time. StackRox is a container security choice of Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies. StackRox is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005484/en/

Contacts:

Bospar

Sara Black, 213-618-1501

sara@bospar.com