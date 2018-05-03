Usabilla B.V. (www.usabilla.com) is proud to have been selected by BSH Home Appliances AB, that hold brands like Bosch, Siemens and Neff, as the company's Voice of Customer solution to capture real-time feedback from users on its website.

Being the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide, BSH Home Appliances AB has implemented Usabilla as dedicated Voice of Customer Solution. In order to support its customer-centric approach, BSH Home Appliances AB continuously collects real-time feedback from its website visitors.

According to Torbjörn Persson, Web Manager at BSH Home Appliances AB: "Usabilla helps driving our customer-centric strategy as it allows us to gather real-time input from our customers. It serves as the foundation for optimizing our digital channels and improving our customer experience continuously."

With Usabilla's Voice of Customer Solution, BSH Home Appliances AB is now able to actively translate incoming customer feedback into actionable insights that are put into practice to optimize the customer experience.

Maria Hort, Business Development Manager at Usabilla explains, "We are very excited to partner with BSH Home Appliances AB and help them with their customer-centric strategy. With our Solution, we are confident that we can improve the online shopping experience for all users

Usabilla helps brands like KLM, Tommy Hilfiger, Philips and Booking.com to improve the performance of their websites, apps, and emails with live user feedback. Our clients utilize our software to stop guessing what users want, and start listening to what they need.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Usabilla was founded with the belief that continuous user feedback is the key to any successful website, product, or service. Over 20,000 clients worldwide use our Voice of Customer solutions to improve user experience, increase conversions, and boost customer satisfaction.

BSH Home Appliances Group is the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Today, BSH operates some 40 factories worldwide. Together with a global network of sales and customer service firms, the BSH conglomerate today is made up of about 80 companies in 50 countries, with a total workforce of more than 61,800 people.

