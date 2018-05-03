SSA Public Relations: Los Angeles Neuroscientist and Media Personality Dr. Kristen Willeumier Launches National Podcast on RadioMD

Here's to Your Brain Health with Dr. Kristen Willeumier Podcast to Explore All facets of Brain Health Featuring Renowned Figures in Medicine, Sports and Lifestyle

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2018 / Noted Los Angeles-based neuroscientist and media personality Dr. Kristen Willeumier has teamed with top digital podcast platform RadioMD to launch Here's To Your Brain Health with Dr. Kristen Willeumier, a series that explores the latest news and information in the burgeoning science of brain health. Here's To Your Brain Health makes its debut the week of April 30 on RadioMD (www.RadioMD.com) with podcasts also available for download via the iTunes store.

Here's To Your Brain Health will feature renowned fellow neuroscientists and brain surgeons, as well as a wide array of popular figures from the worlds of sports, nutrition, fitness and lifestyle who will underscore the significant impact proper diet, restful healthful sleep, and exercise has on maintaining cognitive function for life.

A nationally-renowned advocate for brain health, she has a passion for sharing her extensive research on brain function and longevity. In addition to her upcoming RadioMD national podcast, Dr. Willeumier is heard on iHeartRadio with her weekly feature Your Brain Health, and is a featured guest on CNN, KING-TV Seattle, KDVR-TV, Denver, WATN-TV Memphis, KATU-TV, Portland, Sports X Radio, Coast to Coast radio, and magazines including Marie Claire and Swaay.

Dr. Willeumier has spoken before such prominent organizations as Maria Shriver's Move For Minds, The California Women's Conference, the Professional Compounding Centers of America, the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics, the Academy of Regenerative Medicine, the RAAD Fest, the National Institutes of Health, the Society for Neuroscience, the Gordon Research Conference, Stanford, USC, Thomas Jefferson Law School, the Independent Football Veteran's Conference, the Retired NFL Congressand NFL Player's Association meetings.

Dr. Willeumier has been published in numerous peer reviewed journals including the Journal of Neuroscience, PLOS One Neuromapping and Therapeutics, the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, Nature Obesity, Minerva Psychiatrica, Brain Imaging and Behavior, the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, Advances in Mind Body Medicine, Clinical Neuropsychologist, the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs, Open Neuroimaging Journal, Archives of Clinical Neuropsychology The Journal of Nuclear Medicine, Nature Translational Psychiatry and The Journal of Systems and Integrated Neuroscience.

While Dr. Willeumier's RadioMD podcast will focus on maintaining cognitive function as we age, the series will also pursue a variety of brain-related issues including traumatic brain injury in professional athletes, posttraumatic stress disorder, attention deficit disorder, autism, biomarkers of suicide, obesity and its effects on brain function, gender differences in brain function, and specific nutrition and fitness programs to enhance cognitive function.

About RadioMD:

RadioMD's listenable audio content, featuring some of the nation's top medical, health and wellness organizations, helps you focus on staying healthy - staying strong - living a more happy and healthful life - to be and feel your best. And you can always listen on-the-go. For more information visit: www.RadioMD.com.

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: SSA Public Relations