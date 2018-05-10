Blockchain Meets Football: Gianluca Zambrotta Joins United Fans Startup

COMO, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2018 / United Fans - a blockchain startup for the football industry - signed a collaboration agreement with former FIFA World Cup Winner Gianluca Zambrotta.



The signing took place on May 8th in Como, Italy at Zambrotta's "Eracle Sports Centre" in the presence of Niv Tal (United Fans CEO) and other representatives of the company.

"I am very excited to be a part of the United Fans team," said Gianluca Zambrotta, ex-footballer for clubs like Juventus F.C & FC Barcelona. "I feel it is the first time that a technology like this can really make a difference for so many clubs worldwide. I think I know in which clubs we need to start implementing it."

Niv Tal, Founder & CEO of United Fans stated, "This is a strong message for the future of football and blockchain. To have a world renowned former football player like Mr. Zambrotta, join forces with us, says a lot about the need for an innovative solution to many of the problems fans and clubs face today. Using Mr. Zambrotta's experience in the industry, this collaboration will open up lots of doors to getting the United Fans platform into European football clubs, in the near future."

About Gianluca Zambrotta

Gianluca Zambrotta is a former Italian football player who played as a full back for clubs like Juventus F.C, A.C. Milan, and F.C Barcelona. He has won 98 cups for the Italy national team, played at three FIFA world cups, three UEFA European Championship, the 2009 FIFA Confederation Cup and the 2000 Summer Olympics. He was also selected for the Team of the Tournament award, in the Euro championship of 2004, alongside with players like Cristiano Ronaldo.



About United Fans

United Fans is a blockchain company, founded to connect fans & club managements worldwide. With Niv Tal at its helm, the company is looking to offer football fans and team managements the ability to interact, vote & raise capital through a platform that will increase their collaboration and strengthen the football community. On the one hand, football fans do not have a platform through which they can be involved in decision making, support or ownership of their team. The frustration among fans many times leads to riots & violence. On the other hand, a lot of football clubs fail to meet their annual budget obligations and feel like their professional and financial efforts are not being appreciated.

United Fans seeks to help out both, fans and team managements, by allowing fans to vote on issues while raising money for those causes. Football fans will be able to decide on issues such as a player transfer or a coach recruitment while backing that decision financially. Team managements will be able to improve decision making, using crowd wisdom. The platform will be powered by its proprietary cryptocurrency "Goal Coin."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2U-EgcjpF7k



To learn more or participate in the Token Sale visit the website - http://unitedfans.co/

White Paper - https://unitedfans.co/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/updated_whitepaper_17.4.pdf

Chat with us on Telegram https://t.me/unitedfansco

Join the Whitelist - https://unitedfans.co/contribute-now/

SOURCE: United Fans